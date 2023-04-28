2023 NFL draft: No. 32 pick up for bids by the Steelers

Even before the first round of the 2023 NFL draft ended on Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers and that No. 32 overall pick was popular. We said before the draft the Steelers would have bidders for that pick and per NFL reporter Tom Pelissero, it was happening right away.

The Steelers traded away their fourth-round pick on Thursday night to move up and draft offensive tackle Broderick Jones The team also does not currently have a fifth or sixth-round pick. I can certainly see head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Omar Khan wanting to get some picks back on the third day and using the No. 32 pick to do it.

Pittsburgh also holds the No. 49 overall pick in the draft as well so there is no urgency to sit at 32 if there is value in trading it. The Steelers acquired that No. 32 pick when they traded wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears for their second-round pick.

The #Steelers’ phone was already ringing for the No. 32 pick before Round 1 ended, per sources. Multiple teams made calls to teams at the bottom of the first and were believed to be targeting Kentucky QB Will Levis. Now the bidding is underway for the first pick of Round 2. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 28, 2023

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire