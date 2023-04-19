2023 NFL draft: No. 1 ranked Edge prospect visiting Seahawks today

Today is the last day that teams are allowed to host prospects for official meetings ahead of the 2023 NFL draft. The Seahawks are getting their money’s worth with one of the top overall players in this class. According to Tom Pelissero at NFL Network, Seattle is hosting Alabama Edge Will Anderson Jr. for a visit today.

Anderson is the consensus No. 1 prospect at his position this year and he’s expected to come off the board in the top 10 picks. The Seahawks (picking fifth overall) have been a popular mock destination for Anderson, as have the Cardinals at No. 3 overall.

While he’s not expected to be as dominant in the NFL as Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, Anderson was far more productive at the college level. He posted a total of 34.5 sacks and 58.5 tackles for a loss during his time at Alabama. Anderson also earned very high grades from Pro Football Focus for his pass rushing (85.8) as well as his run defense (86.7).

Let’s check out the tape.

Anderson vs. Georgia

Anderson vs. Texas

Anderson vs. Texas A&M

Anderson vs. Cincinnati

Anderson vs. LSU

