2023 NFL draft: Network-wide mock has early run on QBs, pushing down options

The 2023 NFL draft is just days away, where teams are finalizing their draft boards before things kick off in Kansas City on April 27.

There are plenty of storylines to monitor heading into the first round, including how soon we could see a run on quarterbacks in the top 10. Alabama’s Bryce Young is the favorite to be the first overall pick by the Carolina Panthers, and some believe the Houston Texans could take a defensive player at No. 2, which would certainly shake things up.

We’re unveiling our fourth and final NFL Wires mock draft. Our editors made player selections for all 31 picks in the first round.

Here are the results:

1. Carolina Panthers (from CHI): QB Bryce Young, Alabama

Just like the entire 2023 draft process itself, we started this series with the kid from Tuscaloosa and that’s where we’re going to end it. Young has become a heavy odds-on favorite for the honor, particularly over the last two weeks. His poise, pocket presence and playmaking ability has made him the top passing prospect in this class for many, which had been the case back when the whole season started. And that perception may have made its way to the office of general manager Scott Fitterer—who, during his pre-draft press conference last Tuesday, sounded like a man who’s ready to spend the No. 1 overall pick on the Heisman Trophy winner. – Anthony Rizzuti, Panthers Wire

2. Houston Texans: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

The biggest problem for Houston over the last two seasons has been quarterback play, and Stroud offers an opportunity to complete the search. How many chances will the Texans have? Can they afford to wait until the next draft when they have two first-rounders again? Taking Stroud signals the club has finally returned to a “win now” mentality rather than building towards next year. The Texans may not have taken Bryce Young, but at least they can walk away with a possible franchise quarterback. – Mark Lane, Texans Wire

3. Indianapolis Colts (from ARI): QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

Trade details:

Colts receive: No. 3 pick

Cardinals receive: Nos. 4, 79, 2024 third-round pick

The Colts certainly could wind up staying put if there isn’t a bidding war, but I didn’t want to take the chance of missing out on a potential franchise quarterback. Richardson is an ideal fit for Shane Steichen’s offense considering his explosive talents as a runner and in the vertical passing game. Those are the two biggest keys of Steichen’s scheme. Richardson is a strong leader with a relentless work ethic and reportedly scored extremely well in the S2 cognitive testing. There’s a long road of development ahead, but the chance to grab a unicorn is too enticing for the Colts to pass up. – Kevin Hickey, Colts Wire

4. Arizona Cardinals (from IND): EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

The Cardinals would ideally like to trade back more than just one pick, but getting an extra selection in the top 100 and a future third-rounder is pretty good. Anderson is the best player and best fit for the Cardinals at No. 3 or No. 4. His pass-rushing prowess is sorely needed on Arizona’s defense. He seems like he can’t fail. While he is a little leaner than perhaps many defensive ends, he has length and athleticism, he plays with a great motor, he can defend the run and he had elite production in the best conference in college. After his 17.5-sack season in 2021, he still managed double-digit sacks in 2022 despite facing constant double teams. – Jess Root, Cards Wire

5. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN): DL Jalen Carter, Georgia

There’s no need to overthink this pick. Seattle should be looking for either one of the top-three quarterbacks to fall or take the best defensive lineman available if not. In this case that’s Carter, who can help fix their serious issues against the run as well as get pressure on the quarterback. While his traditional numbers don’t stand out much, Carter earned elite grades from Pro Football Focus in both areas last season – 89.1 in pass rushing and 91.2 in run defense. – Tim Weaver, Seahawks Wire

6. Detroit Lions (from LAR): CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

Witherspoon would fill a massive long-term need for the Lions at outside CB, where the team has just two players signed beyond 2023. His aggressive, physical press-man style is a great fit for the Lions, who play more press-man than any other team. Witherspoon had the highest PFF grade of any CB in the draft in 2022 and forced the second-most incompletions in college football, and did so while also being stout in run defense. He’s exactly what the Lions want on defense. – Jeff Risdon, Lions Wire

7. Las Vegas Raiders: CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

With three quarterbacks already off the board, the Raiders decide to use the No. 7 pick to address their secondary. Gonzalez has the best combination of size, speed, and overall athleticism in this cornerback class. He would be a Day 1 starter for the Raiders and has the profile to be a No. 1 cornerback in the NFL rather quickly. If he is still available when the Raiders are on the clock, they should sprint to the podium to make the pick. – Marcus Mosher, Raiders Wire

8. Atlanta Falcons: EDGE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

The Falcons upgraded their front seven in free agency by signing Calais Campbell and Bud Dupree, but these are temporary solutions to a long-term issue. Adding Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson here at pick No. 8 gives the team more depth at one of its weakest positions. Wilson finished the 2022 season with 32 hurries, 10 QB hits and eight sacks for the Red Raiders. While Kentucky QB Will Levis was also considered, Atlanta likes what it has in Desmond Ridder and instead opts for the top defender on their draft board. – Matt Urben, Falcons Wire

9. Chicago Bears (from CAR): OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

If the Bears don’t find a trade partner at No. 9, it feels like a safe bet that they’ll go offensive tackle with this selection. In this scenario, Chicago reunites Justin Fields with his former Ohio State teammate in Johnson, who looks like a franchise left tackle at 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds. Jones fits the outside zone blocking scheme that Chicago employs, and he would help shore up pass protection and be a solid contributor in the run game. If Johnson lands with the Bears, that means a likely move for Braxton Jones to right tackle. – Alyssa Barbieri, Bears Wire

10. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO): EDGE Nolan Smith, Georgia

Smith is an undersized edge rusher with an elite change of direction and burst. The 6-foot-3, 235-pound Smith plays with power, quickness, and explosiveness off the edge and would mesh well with former Georgia teammates Jordan Davis (DT) and Nakobe Dean (LB), while giving Sean Desai another player in the rotation that excels at applying pressure on the quarterback. – Glenn Erby, Eagles Wire

11. Tennessee Titans: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

With Skoronski, the Titans get a player who has elite potential at both left tackle and guard, two of the team’s biggest needs. With Andre Dillard in the fold, the Northwestern product can fill the void at guard in Year 1 and then eventually slide to the outside in the years to come. The Titans have whiffed on offensive lineman in recent years, but Skoronski gives them two avenues to pan out, making him a safer pick than most. But this isn’t just about making a safe pick or filling a need; Skoronski will also be one of the very best players available if he falls to this spot. – Mike Moraitis, Titans Wire

12. Houston Texans (from CLE): WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

The former Buckeye has the ability to play anywhere, but Smith-Njigba performs some of his best work in the slot. Pairing Smith-Njigba with his former college quarterback provides some familiarity for both parties as they acclimate to the pro game. Taking the Ohio State wideout also gives the Texans an adequate replacement for 31-year-old Robert Woods along with creating a young duo with third-year Nico Collins. – Mark Lane, Texans Wire

13. New York Jets: OT Broderick Jones, Georgia

The Jets get fortunate that the tackles get pushed down the board and are able to land the big athletic tackle from the two-time national champions. Jones can immediately slot in at right tackle with Duane Brown at left tackle before eventually replacing Brown in 2024. Max Mitchell is more of a backup swing tackle and the Jets can’t trust Mekhi Becton to stay healthy, so if one of the top tackles are available at 13, it’s a very good chance they’ll be a Jet after the draft. – Billy Riccette, Jets Wire

14. New England Patriots: WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

The Patriots finally make up for years of misses at the wide receiver position by taking Zay Flowers with the No. 14 overall pick. This is exactly the sort of rookie the team needs to get their offense going in the right direction. Put the ball in Flowers’ hands and watch him put ankles in graveyards. An elite speedster with the ability to cause real separation and rack up home run plays is just what the Patriots need offensively to make opposing defenses start respecting them. – Jordy McElroy, Patriots Wire

15. Green Bay Packers: DE Myles Murphy, Clemson

We tried to trade down here but found no suitors. Murphy, Lukas Van Ness, Darnell Wright and all the tight ends were still on the board, creating a logjam of potential options. We went with Murphy, who is young, plays a premium position, produced an elite Relative Athletic Score (RAS) and has huge upside if he can develop a more diverse toolset as a pass-rusher. He’s not unlike Rashan Gary, who needed time to transform into a full-time player at the NFL level but is now an elite rusher. Murphy can learn behind Gary and Preston Smith (turns 31 in November) and take over as a starter in 2024 or 2025. – Zach Kruse, Packers Wire

16. Washington Commanders: OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee

The Commanders were thrilled to see Wright land here. Wright had an outstanding college career but felt a bit underrated heading into the draft process. He’s underrated no more. Wright is a safe prospect who will be an immediate starter for Washington. By drafting Wright, the Commanders fill a big need and can look for a cornerback on day two of the NFL draft. – Bryan Manning, Commanders Wire

17. Pittsburgh Steelers: OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma

A run at offensive tackle hurts here. There was some thought of taking Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. here but the need to find a player to protect franchise quarterback Kenny Pickett wins out. Oklahoma’s Anton Harrison is a dominant run blocker and underrated athlete which makes him a natural to develop as a pass protector. He might be a notch below the top four tackles in this draft but he’s certainly not a reach here to fill the Steelers most significant need. – Curt Popejoy, Steelers Wire

18. Detroit Lions: OG O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

This might be a little early for the top true guard prospect in the draft, but Torrence has the pedigree to merit the interest. The behemoth didn’t allow a single sack in four years of starting in college between his first three years at Louisiana and his final season at Florida. Torrence is the best people-mover in the run game in the draft, and his anchor versus bull rushes is NFL-ready. With their top three guards all entering their final contract seasons, building for the future on the offensive line makes sense for Detroit. – Jeff Risdon, Lions Wire

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: EDGE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

With six offensive linemen already gone by this point, Tampa Bay goes to another one of its biggest needs: Edge rusher. Shaq Barrett is returning from an Achilles injury that unfortunately may see him not come back the same and 2021 first-round pick Joe Tryon-Shoyinka has been incredibly underwhelming on the edge. Van Ness is a bit of a raw prospect, but his impressive strength, burst speed and motor would do well to be the team’s replacement for an ailing Barrett in the years to come. – River Wells, Bucs Wire

20. Seattle Seahawks: TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah

We went into this pick looking to take the best pass-catcher off the board. A case could be made for several different wide receivers but we decided to go with the top receiving tight end, instead. During his time at Utah Kincaid racked up a total of 35 touchdown catches. That’s more scoring production than USC’s Jordan Addison (29), TCU’s Quentin Johnston (14) and North Carolina’s Josh Downs (22). In Seattle’s tight end-heavy passing offense, Kincaid would continue to eat. – Tim Weaver, Seahawks Wire

21. Los Angeles Chargers: TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

The Chargers have been missing a true No. 1 tight end since Hunter Henry. Mayer could solidify that and be an integral piece in the offense from the jump. Mayer showcases focus and strong hands in contested situations, the ability to get upfield quickly after the catch, and the toughness to bring down in open space. Further, he does an excellent job of blocking in space and inline, something Los Angeles has struggled to get from their tight ends that would boost the running game. – Gavino Borquez, Chargers Wire

22. Baltimore Ravens: CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

Joey Porter Jr. would be a dream scenario for the Baltimore Ravens if he’s available at No. 22 overall. Cornerback is by far the team’s biggest need at this stage, with not much depth behind star Marlon Humphrey at the position. Porter brings plenty of physicality and length to the table, while also having proved his ability to be a high-level player at the college level over and over. He and Humphrey would form a formidable duo on the outside, and give the Baltimore defense even more to be excited about as they look to build on their strong 2022 campaign. – Kevin Oestreicher, Ravens Wire

23. Minnesota Vikings: WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

The Minnesota VIkings need a quarterback of the future more than any singular thing right now, but Hendon Hooker isn’t that guy and I’m not convinced that Will Levis will be either. The second biggest need is at wide receiver and getting a guy opposite of Justin Jefferson that can be a dynamic player and the Vikings get that in Quentin Johnston. He needs to learn nuance in his route running and how to sell going deep, but you aren’t going to find a more explosive athlete with size and yards after catch ability. Being able to start as the third or fourth option at the start of his career will allow Johnston to learn on the fly without a ton of pressure. – Tyler Forness, Vikings Wire

24. Jacksonville Jaguars: CB Deonte Banks, Maryland

Cornerback is likely the top priority for the Jaguars after cutting ties with Shaquill Griffin, who spent most of the 2022 season on injured reserve. They have a budding star in Tyson Campbell and a likely starter on the other side with Darious Williams, but very little depth at the position. In Banks, the Jaguars would get an uber-athletic cornerback to pair with Campbell for the long-term. – Adam Stites, Jaguars Wire

25. New York Giants: CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

Taking wide receiver Jordan Addison was tempting but with cornerbacks flying off the board, Forbes ultimately seemed like the right choice. The Giants are thin at the position and looking ahead to 2024 and beyond, there is no security. Adoree’ Jackson is slated to be a free agent next year and Aaron Robinson has been plagued by injury. The only other cornerbacks who will still be under contract are Cor’Dale Flott, Rodarius Williams and the newly signed Leonard Johnson. Cornerback is a position the Giants have to address in Kansas City. – Dan Benton, Giants Wire

26. Dallas Cowboys: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

This fall isn’t going to happen in real life, but if it did… whew. Robinson is the quintessential running back prospect and somehow people have convinced themselves that taking a RB anywhere in the first is a bad idea. In a draft where there aren’t a ton of blue-chip players, getting a certified, immediate difference maker at any position is a win. Getting one at 26 is a steal. Plus, the merchandising ceiling of Robinson in a Cowboys uni is astronomical, and that trumps any misconceived lack of surplus value for the pick. Jerry Jones is dancing like he’s in a pizza commercial. – K.D. Drummond, Cowboys Wire

27. Buffalo Bills: WR Jordan Addison, USC

The Bills have met with Addison multiple times during the pre-draft process. At 5-foot-11, Addison can run routes at every level of the field and does a good job of creating separation. An early-round receiver would push the likes of Gabe Davis for the No. 2 role behind Stefon Diggs on the depth chart, which could bring out the best in everyone. But the big issue here: Linebacker. In this scenario, fully expect the Bills to move up in the early second round, it’s an area Brandon Beane has traded up to in the past as well (Dion Dawkins, Cody Ford). – Nick Wojton, Bills Wire

28. Cincinnati Bengals: DL Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh

This mock is exactly why we praised the Bengals so much for adequately addressing all needs in free agency. Ideal picks like Mayer, Kincaid, Wright, Harrison, Banks and Forbes, to name a few, are all off the board. So the Bengals will be more than happy to take one of the best interior pass-rushers in the draft with Kancey, hoping they can get another Geno Atkins-style outburst from a “small” player. The team needs a rotational presence with B.J. Hill next to DJ Reader and giving Lou Anarumo another chess piece like this would make a good unit even better. – Chris Roling, Bengals Wire

29. New Orleans Saints (from SF): DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin

The Saints need another defensive tackle, and Benton has the athleticism and versatility to line up at several different spots. Despite having mainly played nose tackle at Wisconsin, he was unblockable at Senior Bowl practices when given opportunities to rush the B gap, and he pushed the pocket really well on a smaller sample size in his college game tape. He can immediately improve the Saints run defense while bringing some interior pressure in the rotation with Nathan Shepherd and Khalen Saunders. – John Sigler, Saints Wire

30. Philadelphia Eagles: S Brian Branch, Alabama

A safety that can flourish in the slot, Branch plays a role perfect for modern NFL defenses. After watching the Eagles’ defense suffer without Avonte Maddox, Branch would give Philadelphia the versatility they had with C.J. Gardner-Johnson in the lineup. The former Alabama All-American is a hybrid that could mesh well in the lineup with Terrell Edmunds and Reed Blankenship while being able to slide down into the slot as an upgrade over Josiah Scott. Branch saw over 1,100 snaps in the slot over his career and is an exceptional tackler who brings elite run defense to the table in addition to his coverage skills. – Glenn Erby, Eagles Wire

31. Kansas City Chiefs: DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson

Bresee edges out Mazi Smith in my own personal rankings, but the Chiefs could see things differently. That said, Bresee was a blue-chip prospect coming out of high school. He had his best season at Clemson as a freshman in 2020, with 23 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, two passes defended and a forced fumble. As a sophomore in 2021, he tore his ACL. In 2022, he dealt with the tragic death of his sister, in addition to other medical issues that caused him to miss some time. For Kansas City, the versatility has to be super appealing here. Bresee can line up as a traditional nose tackle all the way out to 5-technique. He’s very technically sound and had a great understanding of what the scheme at Clemson required of him. Pair him with a coach like Joe Cullen and he could get right back on track in the NFL. – Charles Goldman, Chiefs Wire

