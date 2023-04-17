2023 NFL Draft: Myles Murphy scouting report

Clemson’s top pass rusher enters a draft with a handful of his defensive teammates and may come out as the best of the bunch. Myles Murphy will look to be the first one selected as he enters the 2023 NFL draft.

Here is everything you need to know about the Tigers edge man:

Vitals

Height: 6-5

Weight: 275

Class: Junior

Strengths

A prototypical edge defender who is versatile enough to play in multiple positions, Myles Murphy projects as one of the top edge rushers in this class and for good reason. He has an excellent combination of athleticism, length, and burst that he uses in tandem to give offensive linemen fits. He has been productive in his three seasons with the team, wracking up 17.5 sacks during that span.

As a pass rusher, Murphy uses his long arms and hands in unison, powering through blockers and using a variation of counters and slaps to slip by them or force them out of the way. His pass rush toolbox is quite large and he is refined as a rusher, using a variety of moves to get into the backfield, including simply overpowering defenders in a nice bull rush. He possesses great leverage and a powerful lower body which helps him pile-drive linemen, or use his length to fend them off as he speeds around the corner. His speed-to-power transitions make him a true variety rusher.

As a run defender Murphy is patient, able to use his length to maintain himself on blocks and his hand usage shows up well when he swats away and disengages from defenders. He has a solid anchor and is reliable against most running schemes. He is also a sure tackler, wrapping up ball carriers and bringing them down with long arms and a powerful frame. It is rare that a tackle gets away from him.

Weaknesses

There are times when Murphy does look a little stiff in both rushing the passer and defending against the run. He can stall out on run plays if he cannot get his momentum going and he can get lost in the shuffle when not able to disengage from his blocker.

Story continues

The same can be true if a lineman gets his hands locked down on him early, and while he uses his hands well to disengage, he can struggle to pick his speed back up and shut down the play.

Projection

Myles Murphy is an ultra-talented and refined edge rusher who will have little problem in his transition to the next level. His ideal position is as a class 4-3 defensive end, but Murphy is a scheme-versatile prospect who will fit anywhere where he is asked to get after the quarterback. His length, strength, burst, and toolbox make him likely to be an impact player early in his career, and will only develop further with time. Expect Murphy to be one of the first edge defenders taken when he hears his name called in the first round.

Projection: Top 20

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire