2023 NFL Draft: Will McDonald IV scouting report

An explosive and experienced edge defender, Iowa State’s Will McDonald will look to bring that experience over to the next level as he enters the 2023 NFL draft.

Here is everything you need to know about the Cyclones’ pass rusher:

Vitals

Height: 6-3

Weight: 236

Class: Senior

Strengths

An explosive athlete who is well-built for the NFL in size and frame, Will McDonald IV put together yet another solid year in his third year as a starter for Iowa all of which were extremely productive for the Senior. In those three seasons he has totaled 27 sacks, eight forced fumbles, and has been one of the most dominant defenders in the country.

As a pass rusher, McDonald is an elite athlete who uses his size and athleticism well, exploding around corners and using his length as a swatting tool to strip defenders away from him. Once he has his eyes on his target his motor is impressive and he does well to give chase and navigate through oncoming traffic to hone in on the quarterback to bring down. He possesses a good set of counters and uses his body type and athletic profile well to maximize that skill set and is great with his hands, using them with the violence, burst, and long arms to punish blockers.

As a run defender, he uses that same athleticism to get underneath blockers’ pads and push through blocks. McDonald does well in readjusting on counters and move blocks and uses his speed to get across the field and make plays on the ball carrier. His pursuit is relentless and he is always looking to make a play regardless of where he is on the field.

Weaknesses

While McDonald possesses violent and physical hands he at times struggles getting stuck in the mud if lineman get a latch on him, he struggles to carry his momentum into a raw bull rush and looks like he lacks the play strength to bully bigger lineman when they get their hands on him. This will need to be corrected at the next level and he will need to get with trainers to improve that play strength and learn to use it to convert speed to power once he enters the league if he wants to be a consistent pass rusher at the next level.

Story continues

There are times on film that McDonald is so locked in on making a play that he allows the run game gets away from him by trying to make a play on the quarterback. He lacks the recovery to turn around and make the play when he does whiff on the initial read.

Projection

Will McDonald IV has all the makings of a scheme diverse, ferocious, and disruptive edge defender at the next level. With violent hands and an excellent pass rushing toolbox maximized by his athleticism, he can truly become a top tier pass rusher at the next level. He will need to work on his play strength to have more answers when lineman latch onto him, and be more disciplined in the running attack, but that should come with time for the experienced senior. Teams will be eager to get him in the rotation of pass rushers and he will likely start right away especially on third down situations.

Projection: Top 50

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire