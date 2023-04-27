2023 NFL draft live stream: Time, TV Schedule and how to watch online

Thursday night offers football fans the first opportunity of the year to see what players from the collegiate game will make the jump to professional level, as the first round of the NFL draft begins.

The Miami Dolphins may not have a first-round selection this year due to tampering with now-retired quarterback Tom Brady and a trade for linebacker Bradley Chubb, but there’s still a chance that general manager Chris Grier makes a move to get back into the first 31 picks.

And, even if they don’t, it’s important for us all to see who’s going where, and which teams are making the biggest splashes.

Here’s how to watch:

Round 1: Thursday, April 27, 8:00 p.m. ET

Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 28, 7:00 p.m. ET

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 29 12:00 p.m. ET

Live stream:

FuboTV (try it free).

NFL+

Television channels:

NFL Network

ABC

ESPN

More!

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire