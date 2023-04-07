Colts sent convoy to private workout with QB Will Levis
Plenty of high-ranking names were on hand for Will Levis' workout.
Plenty of high-ranking names were on hand for Will Levis' workout.
"Honestly I still feel like there's a lot of good football in my body," Ryan said in January.
The NBA playoff picture will come into clearer view each day between now and the end of the regular season on Sunday. In the meantime, we will provide detailed daily updates on the landscape.
Who will make it through the second round and into the weekend at Augusta National?
The White House visit was in question after First Lady Jill Biden suggested they should invite both LSU and Iowa to celebrate.
Sedona Prince will play one last college season after all.
"To go around this place bogey-free is pretty cool."
Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde & Ross Dellenger react to Angel Reese’s thoughts on Jill Biden’s invitation to Iowa & a new committee to try to further women’s college athletics.
Rahm is tied for the lead with Viktor Hovland and Brooks Koepka.
Woods finished two over Thursday, but had a front row view of what it will take to compete here in the 87th Masters. Hovland, a 25-year-old from Norway via Oklahoma State, went 7-under and sits tied with Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka for first.
In addition to speeding up the game, the new rules were intended to tip the scales back toward offense.
After being the laughingstock of the league for the first half of the season, Orlando got its first win at the most unlikely time last week. Can the Guardians keep it going?
It's the second time in less than a month that NASCAR has penalized Hendrick cars, though an appeals panel overturned the previous points penalties.
Hamlin admitted in a podcast after the March 12 race at Phoenix that he slid up to put Chastain in the wall.
Will Zalatoris was set to return this week after a stomach bug forced him out of the WGC-Match Play last month.
Sometimes, the simplest of stats are the best. Scott Pianowski highlights some key players making an early-season impact (or lack thereof).
Bettors are hoping for a repeat Masters champ.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie helps you finish the MLB week on a high note, zeroing in on the weekend matchup between the Rockies and Nationals.
Hill wants to get into "the business side" once his NFL career is over.
It's Lampard's second stint in charge of Chelsea. He was fired from his job at Everton in January.
Cam Newton listed a dozen quarterbacks he'd be willing to back up this season. Whether that feeling is reciprocated remains to be seen.