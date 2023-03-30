Lawrence Tynes will announce Giants’ Round 2 pick in 2023 NFL draft

Retired New York Giants kicker Lawrence Tynes will announce the team’s second-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, he said Wednesday via Twitter.

Kansas City is on a roll – and hosting the NFL draft this April is just one more example of our city's strength and momentum. For me, it is a professional thrill to be announcing the @Giants selection of our 2nd round draft pick. It's a dream combination to stand in my hometown… pic.twitter.com/Nvlk0InBH6 — Lawrence Tynes (@lt4kicks) March 29, 2023

Tynes began his career as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs before leaving for East Rutherford in 2007. He would win two Super Bowls with the Giants, highlighting a successful nine-year NFL career in which he made 190 field goals with 81.5% accuracy.

Kansas City will host the draft this year (April 27-29) after the Chiefs earned their third Super Bowl win in franchise history.

Over the franchise’s history, the Giants have drafted some pretty notable players in the second round, including Michael Strahan, Amani Toomer, Leonard Marshall, Tiki Barber and Osi Umenyiora.

Since 2010, New York has selected Linval Joseph, Landon Collins, Sterling Shepard and Dalvin Tomlinson in Round 2.

