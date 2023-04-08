2023 NFL draft: The last 10 players taken with the Colts’ No. 4 pick

The Indianapolis Colts currently hold the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

While that certainly could change over the course of the next few weeks if they decide to pull the trigger on a trade with the Arizona Cardinals to move up one spot in the order, this is likely where they’ll be drafting from.

There have been some strong selections at the No. 4 pick over the last decade, which has included a handful of Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections at various positions.

The Colts are widely believed to select a quarterback in the first round, but this hasn’t been a spot for that position. Since 2000, only one quarterback (Philip Rivers) has been selected with the No. 4 overall pick. That doesn’t really mean anything, but it’s an interesting nugget.

Here’s a quick look back at the last 10 players selected with the No. 4 overall pick in the NFL draft.

2013

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Player: OL Lane Johnson

Team: Philadelphia Eagles

2014

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Player: WR Sammy Watkins

Team: Buffalo Bills

2015

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Player: WR Amari Cooper

Team: Oakland Raiders

2016

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Player: RB Ezekiel Elliott

Team: Dallas Cowboys

2017

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Player: RB Leonard Fournette

Team: Jacksonville Jaguars

2018

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Player: CB Denzel Ward

Team: Cleveland Browns

2019

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Player: DE Clelin Ferrell

Team: Oakland Raiders

2020

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Player: OT Andrew Thomas

Team: New York Giants

2021

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Player: TE Kyle Pitts

Team: Atlanta Falcons

2022

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Player: CB Sauce Gardner

Team: New York Jets

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire