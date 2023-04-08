2023 NFL draft: The last 10 players taken with the Colts’ No. 4 pick

The Indianapolis Colts currently hold the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

While that certainly could change over the course of the next few weeks if they decide to pull the trigger on a trade with the Arizona Cardinals to move up one spot in the order, this is likely where they’ll be drafting from.

There have been some strong selections at the No. 4 pick over the last decade, which has included a handful of Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections at various positions.

The Colts are widely believed to select a quarterback in the first round, but this hasn’t been a spot for that position. Since 2000, only one quarterback (Philip Rivers) has been selected with the No. 4 overall pick. That doesn’t really mean anything, but it’s an interesting nugget.

Here’s a quick look back at the last 10 players selected with the No. 4 overall pick in the NFL draft.

2013

Player: OL Lane Johnson
Team: Philadelphia Eagles

2014

Player: WR Sammy Watkins
Team: Buffalo Bills

2015

Player: WR Amari Cooper
Team: Oakland Raiders

2016

Player: RB Ezekiel Elliott
Team: Dallas Cowboys

2017

Player: RB Leonard Fournette
Team: Jacksonville Jaguars

2018

Player: CB Denzel Ward
Team: Cleveland Browns

2019

Player: DE Clelin Ferrell
Team: Oakland Raiders

2020

Player: OT Andrew Thomas
Team: New York Giants

2021

Player: TE Kyle Pitts
Team: Atlanta Falcons

2022

Player: CB Sauce Gardner
Team: New York Jets

