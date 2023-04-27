2023 NFL draft: The last 10 players taken with the Bills’ No. 27 pick
As things stand, the Buffalo Bills will have their name first called at the 2023 NFL draft at the No. 27 selection.
Of course, that could change. But for now, the Bills hold that pick and maybe they ought to hang onto it for good. In the past decade, teams have found some pretty solid value out of that slot, even All-Pro players.
With that, here are the last 10 players selected with the No. 27 overall pick at the draft:
2013
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Player: WR DeAndre Hopkins
Team: Houston Texans
2014
Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Player: DB Deone Bucannon
Team: Arizona Cardinals
2015
(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Player: CB Byron Jones
Team: Dallas Cowboys
2016
Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Player: DT Kenny Clark
Team: Green Bay Packers
2017
Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Player: CB Tre’Davious White
Team: Buffalo Bills
2018
Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports
Player: RB Rashaad Penny
Team: Seattle Seahawks
2019
Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Player: S Jonathan Abram
Team: Las Vegas Raiders
2020
Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Player: LB Jordyn Brooks
Team: Seattle Seahawks
2021
Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Player: WR Rashod Bateman
Team: Baltimore Ravens
2022
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (33) USAT
Player: LB Devin Lloyd
Team: Jacksonville Jaguars