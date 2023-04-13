2023 NFL Draft: Jaxon Smith-Njigba scouting report

A player who dominated the year prior to his unfortunate injury in 2022, Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will look to prove his breakout season was not a fluke as he enters the 2023 NFL Draft.

Here is everything you need to know about the Buckeyes playmaker:

Vitals

Height: 6-1

Weight: 200

Class: Junior

Strengths

One of the smoothest route runners in this class, Jaxon Smith-Njigba showed in 2021 that he had some serious NFL talent, hauling in 95 catches for over 1,600 yards, and 9 touchdowns. He was a serious threat for Ohio State. “JSN” was C.J. Stroud’s favorite target that year, and for good reason.

Smith-Njigba wins with football intelligence, elite route running skills, body control, and excellent hands. He is quick to beat press coverage by being slippery off the ball and using his feet and leverage well to put himself in position to strike out his stance and snatch the football. He is creative in his route running using superb transition skills to put defenders on their hind feet and throwing them off balance with quick and decisive moves. He is a threat to make a big play after the catch as well, using that same balance and fluid running to break off huge gains at any level.

He is explosive enough to be used in screens and on the more creative offensive play calls to get the ball in his hand. What he lacks in down-the-field straight-line speed he makes up for in intermediate burst and excellent balance/foot control to make breakaway plays.

Weaknesses

There is obvious concern about his one year of football experience as a starter, with his development potentially being stunted leaping into the NFL draft. There are concerns that this could limit his production in his transition into the next level and that you are perhaps getting a one year wonder in an explosive offense.

His straight-line speed is also another concern. It is tough to envision Smith-Njigba being an impact player lined up outside given the tape we have of him. While he has been able to use his footwork and creativity to get out of a jam thus far, there are questions about if he can do it against the bigger and more athletic corners in the league.

Projection

Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be viewed by some teams as a dominant force from the slot with only more potential to unlock given his one year of production. He is a shifty route runner who can make a serious impact on the game and make plays for you out of most packages. The concerns about his one year of starting experience and top-end speed limit him from being into consideration as the top wide receiver taken, but he should not trail far behind given the season we saw out of him.

Projection:

Top 40 Pick

