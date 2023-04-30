2023 NFL Draft: Jaguars select Rutgers CB Christian Braswell with pick No. 202 in Round 6

After focusing on the defensive side of the football for Day 3, the Jaguars went back to the defensive well after going offense with their previous selection in Round 6.

The Jaguars selected Rutgers cornerback Christian Braswell with pick No. 202, the team's second pick in the sixth round.

Braswell, 5-foot-10, 183 pounds, started 12 games with five starts at Rutgers last season, earning Second Team All-Big Ten by Pro Football Focus. Braswell did not play in 2021 due to a knee injury and played at Temple from 2017-20 prior to transferring to Rutgers.

Rutger's Christian Izien, left, and Christian Braswell celebrate an interception during an NCAA college football game against Boston College on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Boston. (Erin Clark/The Boston Globe via AP)

With their first selection in the sixth round, the Jaguars opted for Penn State receiver Parker Washington.

Braswell accounted for 77 total solo tackles, six interceptions and 23 pass breakups in his collegiate career. His best season came in 2022 with Rutgers when he accounted for 36 total tackles, three interceptions and a touchdown.

When asked to describe the selection, both Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke said "coverage skills."

"And then you look at the numbers -- 40-inch vertical guy, almost 11-foot broad jumper. He's got someexplosion in his body and he's really quick in a short area, which you have to be in the nickel," said Baalke.

Jaguars' last five years in the sixth round

Demetrius Harvey is the Jacksonville Jaguars reporter for the Florida Times-Union. You can follow him on Twitter at @Demetrius82.

