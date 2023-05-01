2023 NFL Draft: Jaguars select Louisville EDGE Yasir Abdullah 136th overall, add OLB depth

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected linebacker Yasir Abdullah out of Louisville with the first pick of Round 5 in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Abdullah recorded 209 total tackles, 43 tackles for a loss, 23.5 sacks and 8 forced fumbles during his five years with the Cardinals.

Yasir Abdullah is a LB prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.59 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 107 out of 2613 LB from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/dFAZphQCcR pic.twitter.com/b0YbRSH2yR — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 9, 2023

Abdullah led the ACC in sacks during the 2022 season with 9.5. He was a first team All-Conference selection for his efforts last season, becoming a standout on Louisville's defense.

It's a pick that could add depth to the Jaguars' pass rush as Abdullah will likely be behind Travon Walker and Josh Allen.

Louisville Cardinals linebacker Yasir Abdullah (22) celebrates after forcing a Florida State Seminoles turnover in Louisville, Kentucky.

Abdullah is from Miami Carol City where he was ranked as a four-star recruit coming out of high school and won the 6A State Championship.

Earlier in the day, the Jaguars selected linebacker Ventrell Miller (No. 121) and defensive end Tyler Lacy (No. 130), adding on to the players they selected on the first two days of the draft.

The team traded their second pick of Round 4 with the Saints, swapping for the 227th pick in the 2023 draft and a 2024 fourth round pick.

Jaguars' last five years in the fifth round

2022: RB Snoop Conner, Mississippi2021: TE Luke Farrell, Ohio State2020: S Daniel Thomas, Auburn2020: WR Collin Johnson, Texas2019: RB Ryquell Armstead, Temple2018: None

