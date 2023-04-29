2023 NFL Draft: Jaguars select Penn State tight end Brenton Strange at No. 61

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected tight end Brenton Strange from Penn State with the 61st pick of the second round on Friday.

The Jaguars followed the trend they set on the first night, trading down in the second round, sending pick No. 56 for picks No. 61 and No. 136 with the Chicago Bears.

The 6-foot-3, 256-pound player recorded 755 receiving yards on 70 catches with 11 touchdowns in his collegiate career.

#Jaguars go with TE Brenton Strange out of Penn State at pick No. 61.



He's 6-3, 253 pounds.



Strange caught 70 passes for 755 yards and 11 touchdowns in 32 games. — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) April 29, 2023

More stories from our staff:

'A lot of value': Jaguars play NFL Draft musical chairs before picking OL Anton Harrison

Report: Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson facing multi-game suspension for PED violation

Let's play two ... in London: Jaguars may play back-to-back games in UK for first time

Penn State's Brenton Strange (86) celebrates a first down during the second half of the Indiana versus Penn State football game at Memorial Stadium on Satruday, Nov. 5, 2022.

Strange fits a need for Jacksonville as starting tight end Evan Engram was franchise tagged earlier this offseason and the two sides have still not come to an agreement on a contract extension.

The Jaguars also lost backup tight end Chris Manhertz in free agency to Denver, and Dan Arnold remains unsigned as a free agent. Gerrit Prince and Luke Farrell were the only tight ends under contract currently for the Jaguars.

Jacksonville's brass opted for offensive over defensive need with players such as Brian Branch, Joey Porter Jr., Cam Smith and Keion White already off the board prior to the team's original second-round (No. 56) pick.

Tight ends Sam LaPorta (Lions), Michael Mayer (Raiders) and Luke Musgrave (Packers) were all selected in the second round prior to the Jaguars' picking.

On Thursday, Jacksonville selected offensive tackle Anton Harrison in the first round after trading back twice and accumulating additional draft picks.

Story continues

Jaguars' last five years in the second round

2021: CB Tyson Campbell, Georgia

2020: WR Laviska Shenault, Colorado

2019: OT Jawaan Taylor, Florida

2018: WR DJ Chark, LSU

2017: OT Cam Robinson, Alabama

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jaguars select tight end Brenton Strange in second round of NFL Draft