2023 NFL Draft: Jaguars take Florida Gators LB Ventrell Miller with pick No. 121 in Round 4

The Jaguars stayed put with their first selection in Round 4 of the 2023 NFL Draft, selecting former Florida Gators linebacker Ventrell Miller at pick No. 121.

Jacksonville acquired the selection from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers via a trade last season. The Jaguars sent a fifth-round pick during the 2022 NFL Draft to the Buccaneers.

Miller, who played at Florida for five years, accounted for 238 total tackles, 23.5 tackles-for-loss, one interception and 7.5 sacks in his career. Miller joined the Gators in 2017, ultimately spending six years with the program.

Florida Gators linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) celebrates a tackle against the Kentucky Wildcats in the first half at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, September 10, 2022. [Brad McClenny/Gainesville Sun]

Jacksonville entered Day 3 with a staggering 10 selections after making multiple trade-downs through the first two days of the draft, loading up on ammo to add players or to move around, something they wanted to do on Day 2, but were unable.

More Jaguars draft coverage:

‘Best football ahead of me’: TE Brenton Strange excited to join Doug Pederson, Jaguars

Round 3 picking: Jags stay with offense, select Auburn running back Tank Bigsby in third round of NFL draft

'Pressure makes diamonds': Jaguars OL Anton Harrison arrives at TIAA Bank Field

Miller missed significant playing time in 2021 due to a torn bicep suffered two games into the season. In the previous year, Miller led the team in tackles with 88, adding 3.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles-for-loss.

In 2022, Miller appeared in 11 games, starting 10 games. He accounted for 74 total picks, including 34 solos. The team added 8.5 tackles for loss.

#Gators LB Ventrell Miller talks about competing with a broken foot, playing for head coach Billy Napier:



“Great guy. Definitely a competitor. I enjoyed the whole season.” pic.twitter.com/gFVYu9iFZm — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) March 1, 2023

Miller played with a broken foot (Jones fracture) last season but said at the NFL Scouting Combine in March that he is fully recovered from the injury. After the draft, Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke stated that Miller was healthy.

Story continues

Jaguars' last five years in the fourth round

Demetrius Harvey is the Jacksonville Jaguars reporter for the Florida Times-Union. You can follow him on Twitter at @Demetrius82.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: 2023 NFL Draft: Jaguars select Florida LB Ventrell Miller in Round 4