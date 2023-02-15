2023 NFL draft: An inside linebacker prospect in every round for the Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to have some serious decisions to make about the inside linebacker position this offseason. Devin Bush and Robert Spillane are both free agents and it’s unlikely Bush is resigned. The team has Myles Jack but after underperforming is a solid candidate to be a cap casualty. This means the Steelers could once again be looking to upgrade the inside linebacker as they have done every season since losing Ryan Shazier.

Here is an inside linebacker prospect for the Steelers in each round of the 2023 NFL draft.

First round-Trenton Simpson, Clemson

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Second round-Noah Sewell, Oregon

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Third round-Jack Campbell, Iowa

Fourth round-Daiyan Henley, Washington State

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Fifth round-SirVocea Dennis, Pitt

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Sixth round-Anfernee Orji, Vanderbilt

Seventh round-Bumper Pool, Arkansas

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire