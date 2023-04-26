2023 NFL Draft Guide: Location, start times, how to watch

2023 NFL draft

The 2023 NFL draft steps to center stage this weekend. Where will your favorite player go? Will you like the choices the team you cheer for makes or will you be left befuddled? The Carolina Panthers start the process, having acquired the first pick from the Chicago Bears in a trade. Ahead of it all, here is a helpful guide to some of the questions football fans might have…

Where is the 2023 NFL draft being held?

The 2023 NFL draft is being held in Kansas City, Mo., home of the Super Bowl champion Chiefs.

What time does the 2023 NFL draft start?

Thursday, April 27: Round 1 (8 p.m. ET).

When does the NFL draft end?

Saturday, April 29: Rounds 4-7 (12 p.m. ET).

The NFL draft ends Saturday with the final selection at the conclusion of Round 7. That player will earn the title of Mr. Irrelevant. The San Francisco 49ers had the final pick in the 2022 NFL draft and used it wisely, choosing Iowa State QB Brock Purdy.

What channel is the 2023 NFL draft on?

Thursday, April 27 – Round 1:

8 p.m. ET on NFL Network, ESPN, ABC, and ESPN Deportes. Plus, stream on mobile with NFL+.

Listen on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Westwood One, and ESPN Radio.

Friday, April 28 – Rounds 2 and 3:

7 p.m. ET on NFL Network, ESPN, ABC, and ESPN Deportes. Plus, stream on mobile with NFL+

Listen on SiriusXM NFL Radio and ESPN Radio.

Saturday, April 30 – Rounds 4 through 7:

12 p.m. ET on NFL Network, ESPN, ABC, and ESPN Deportes. Plus, stream on mobile with NFL+

Listen on SiriusXM NFL Radio and ESPN Radio.

Where can you buy the NFL draft hats?

Each team’s New Era On Stage Fitted Hat is available to buy on Fanatics.

