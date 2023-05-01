2023 NFL Draft grades: Tennessee Titans filled a lot of needs, and got Will Levis on the cheap

Overall Tennessee Titans grade: A

The Titans drafted a franchise offensive lineman, a quarterback in Will Levis with the potential to be their franchise guy, a big-play running back, and even found an intriguing developmental option at offensive line with Jaelyn Duncan. Getting Levis without having to trade up to the top of the draft could be a major win for the Titans. Even if he isn’t that guy, it’s not a big deal to move on from a second-round draft pick. Even if Levis struggles next season, they’ll still have the ammo to grab a quarterback at the top of the draft next year. This draft really helped stabilize where the Titans are as they rebuild their offensive core.

Favorite pick: Peter Skoronski, OL, Northwestern (11th overall)

Skoronski can fix multiple spots on the Titans’ offensive line, which needs to be rebuilt as they enter a new era under head coach Mike Vrabel and first-year general manager Ran Carthon. Skoronski can plug in whichever hole the Titans feel like is biggest, which will likely end up being one of the guard spots. Skoronski was one of the eight elite players in this draft on the Yahoo Sports board so getting him with the 11th overall pick was fantastic value. Skoronski has the potential to be a Pro Bowler as a rookie.

Least favorite pick: Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane (81st overall)

The Titans made good use of their draft capital, but Spears had some concerning injury news about his knee — mainly the fact that he doesn’t have an ACL right now. Pretty concerning! Spears should be able to hold up and provide big plays for the Titans in a spell role for Derrick Henry, but it’s also fair to wonder if this knee situation will sap how long he can be at the peak of his game.

Full Titans draft

Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski (R1, 11th overall)

Kentucky QB Will Levis (R2, 33rd)

Tulane RB Tyjae Spears (R3, 81st)

Cincinnati TE Josh Whyle (R5, 147th)

Maryland OT Jaelyn Duncan (R6, 186th)

Tennessee-Martin WR Colton Dowell (R7, 228th)