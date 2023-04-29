2023 NFL draft grades: Saints pick WR A.T. Perry at No. 195 overall

The Saints trade Adam Trautman and their seventh round pick to the Denver Broncos to select wide receiver A.T. Perry out of Wake Forest in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL draft.

While the Saints are hitting reset in the tight end room, they add another outside weapon for new quarterback Derek Carr. Perry is a very tall (just under 6’4) receiver that has a nice combo with speed. He has most of the physical traits you want, while pretty much all of his concerns are coachable.

Perry was a guy that most people though would get drafted much earlier in the process, closer to the middle of the draft. Sixth round is valuable for a guy that has a good chance of developing into a consistent piece in the offense.

He does a good job against press coverage, uses his feet well and has upside after the catch. He wasn’t the most consistent with his hands, which is the bid downside.

Grade: A-

More 2023 NFL draft!

2023 NFL draft grades: Saints pick S Jordan Howden at No. 146 overall New Orleans Saints select Minnesota DB Jordan Howden in fifth round of 2023 NFL draft 2023 NFL draft grades: Saints pick QB Jake Haener at No. 127 overall

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire