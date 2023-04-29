2023 NFL draft grades: Saints pick S Jordan Howden at No. 146 overall

The New Orleans Saints went back to the defensive side of the ball with safety Jordan Howden out of Minnesota in the fifth round at No. 146 overall.

Howden projects as a very solid special teamer and solid tackler that’ll provide depth in the safety room and the nickel position. He’s a team captain that has a ton of playing experience, so it’s easy to see why the Saints liked him for that role.

At worst, he is definitely serviceable for a depth player. Howden had 4 career interceptions at Minnesota and 20 passes broken up. He also had 5.5 career tackles for a loss.

Grade: C

More 2023 NFL draft!

