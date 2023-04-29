2023 NFL draft grades: Saints pick OL Nick Saldiveri at No. 103 overall

The New Orleans Saints continue to knock out their individual needs in the 2023 NFL draft by selecting offensive lineman Nick Saldiveri out of Old Dominion in the fourth round.

The Saints felt the need to trade up to the top spot of Day 3 to get their guy. Saldiveri played right tackle in college, but projects as someone that will move inside in the NFL due to his short arm length.

He’s an elite athlete, scoring a 9.47 Relative Athletic Score. His best trait is his burst and acceleration after the snap. He can be a solid swing guard at the next level. Saldiveri will be solid depth for now, but he does have a better chance to grow into a starter to possibly replace Andrus Peat than anyone else currently on the roster.

Grade: B+

More 2023 NFL draft!

