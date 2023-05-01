2023 NFL Draft grades: Ravens continue to keep Lamar Jackson happy, this time in the form of WR help

Overall Baltimore Ravens grade: A-

Ravens gonna Ravens. Once again, the Ravens put together a quality draft class that will help them with their short- and long-term goals. With rookie Zay Flowers joining Rashod Bateman and Odell Beckham Jr., the Ravens finally appear to have a receiving core that can make plays for Jackson. One of their best picks may be their seventh-round selection of USC guard Andrew Vorhees, who has starter potential but is recovering from a knee injury. Even with his injury, Vorhees participated in the bench press at the NFL scouting combine.

Favorite pick: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College (22nd overall)

It feels like the Ravens have needed wide receiver help forever and taking Flowers can help in the short and long term for this team. Flowers brings an explosive element on the outside and can win at all three levels of the field. Getting Lamar Jackson in on a record-setting contract was huge for the Ravens and they paired him with a talented game-breaker. Flowers should have a lot of success as new offensive coordinator Todd Monken installs his scheme in Baltimore — he’s the type of receiver that Monken has had a lot of success with in his college and professional career.

Ravens first-round draft pick Zay Flowers, second from left, holds a jersey while posing for photos with Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz, head coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta during a news conference at the team's training center in Owings Mills, Maryland, on Friday. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Least favorite pick: Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson (86th overall)

Simpson is a big project at linebacker. He’s athletic as they come at the position, but needs a lot of work as far as taking on blocks and being a more consistent tackler. Perhaps this sheds light on the Ravens' plans for former first-round pick Patrick Queen, but Simpson needs some seasoning before he can enter the starting lineup. Even with all that said, a third-round pick is an OK time to take a dice roll on an athletic marvel like Simpson.

Ravens full draft

Boston College WR Zay Flowers (R1, 22nd overall)

Clemson LB Trenton Simpson (R3, 86th)

Mississippi EDGE Tavius Robinson (R4, 124th)

Stanford CB Kyu Blu Kelly (R5, 157th)

Oregon OT Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu (R6, 199th)

USC OG Andrew Vorhees (R7, 229th)