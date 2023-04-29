2023 NFL draft grades: Panthers pick OLB D.J. Johnson at No. 80 overall

After going offense with their first two selections, the Carolina Panthers select outside linebacker D.J. Johnson out of Oregon in the third round.

Johnson, a former tight end, has added a lot of weight and strength to become a more power-focused pass rusher. He has a good bit of work to do in the run game. He had six sacks, but just two tackles for a loss in the run game last season for the Ducks.

He’ll be stuck in the depth chart for a while, not a pick of urgency for a team that still needs some bigger help elsewhere, especially when they traded up. Third round is a bit early for a work in progress player like Johnson, but he does have some potential.

Grade: D

