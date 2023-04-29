2023 NFL draft grades: Panthers select WR Jonathan Mingo at No. 39 overall

After the Carolina Panthers take Bryce Young in the first round, they give him a weapon with Ole Miss wide receiver Jonathan Mingo. Having traded away D.J. Moore to get the first pick in the draft (and Young), wide receiver was a necessity as their young quarterback needs to have plenty of weapons. Mingo has the body of a big running back combined with being a good deep threat.

He’s a strong runner after the catch, strong blocker, and solid route runner. He wasn’t dominant in college but you can see the vision with him in the right offense. He just needs to work on consistency in production and in ball skills.

The Panthers offense, if they use him correctly, got a long term and reliable weapon for years to come. He’s not a leading-receiver type of guy, but more of a great chess piece. He’ll fit right in with Adam Thielein and DJ Chark.

Grade: B+

More 2023 NFL draft!

Isaiah Foskey brings Saints proven production, clean medicals, and accountability 2023 NFL draft grades: Falcons pick OL Matthew Bergeron at No. 38 overall WATCH: Highlights of New Orleans Saints second-round DE Isaiah Foskey

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire