2023 NFL draft grades for every NFC South team’s Day 2 selections

The second day of the 2023 NFL draft was eventful, featuring multiple trades for NFC South teams as they navigated the board to get players they coveted in Rounds 2 and 3. There’s a lot to catch up on, so check this space for all of our coverage and draft grades for these Day 2 picks by the New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Atlanta Falcons: OL Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: B

Read more:

Atlanta Falcons: DL Zach Harrison, Ohio State

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: C+

Read more:

Carolina Panthers: WR Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: B+

Read more:

Carolina Panthers: LB D.J. Johnson, Oregon

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Grade: D

Read more:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: OL Cody Mauch, North Dakota State

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: C+

Read more

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: DE YaYa Diaby, Louisville

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: C+

Read more

New Orleans Saints: DE Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: B+

Read more:

New Orleans Saints: RB Kendre Miller, TCU

John E. Moore III/Getty Images

Grade: A-

Read more:

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire