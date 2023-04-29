2023 NFL draft grades for every NFC South team’s Day 2 selections

Dylan Sanders
·1 min read

The second day of the 2023 NFL draft was eventful, featuring multiple trades for NFC South teams as they navigated the board to get players they coveted in Rounds 2 and 3. There’s a lot to catch up on, so check this space for all of our coverage and draft grades for these Day 2 picks by the New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Atlanta Falcons: OL Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: B

Read more:

2023 NFL draft grades: Falcons pick OL Matthew Bergeron at No. 38 overall

Atlanta Falcons: DL Zach Harrison, Ohio State

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: C+

Read more:

2023 NFL draft grades: Falcons pick DL Zach Harrison at No. 75 overall

Carolina Panthers: WR Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: B+

Read more:

2023 NFL draft grades: Panthers select WR Jonathan Mingo at No. 39 overall

Carolina Panthers: LB D.J. Johnson, Oregon

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Grade: D

Read more:

2023 NFL draft grades: Panthers pick OLB D.J. Johnson at No. 80 overall

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: OL Cody Mauch, North Dakota State

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: C+

Read more

2023 NFL draft grades: Buccaneers pick OL Cody Mauch at No. 48 overall

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: DE YaYa Diaby, Louisville

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: C+

Read more

2023 NFL draft grades: Buccaneers pick DE YaYa Diaby at No. 82 overall

New Orleans Saints: DE Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: B+

Read more:

2023 NFL draft grades: Saints pick DE Isaiah Foskey at No. 40 overall

New Orleans Saints: RB Kendre Miller, TCU

John E. Moore III/Getty Images

Grade: A-

Read more:

2023 NFL draft grades: Saints pick RB Kendre Miller at No. 71 overall

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire