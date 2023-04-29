2023 NFL draft grades for every NFC South team’s Day 2 selections
The second day of the 2023 NFL draft was eventful, featuring multiple trades for NFC South teams as they navigated the board to get players they coveted in Rounds 2 and 3. There’s a lot to catch up on, so check this space for all of our coverage and draft grades for these Day 2 picks by the New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers:
Atlanta Falcons: OL Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse
Grade: B
Atlanta Falcons: DL Zach Harrison, Ohio State
Grade: C+
Carolina Panthers: WR Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss
Grade: B+
Carolina Panthers: LB D.J. Johnson, Oregon
Grade: D
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: OL Cody Mauch, North Dakota State
Grade: C+
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: DE YaYa Diaby, Louisville
Grade: C+
New Orleans Saints: DE Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame
Grade: B+
New Orleans Saints: RB Kendre Miller, TCU
Grade: A-
