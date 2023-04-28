2023 NFL draft grades: Atlanta Falcons pick RB Bijan Robinson at No. 8 overall

While draft night is important for the future of the New Orleans Saints, it’s also an important time for the outlook of the NFC South as a whole.

The Atlanta Falcons take Texas running back Bijan Robinson with the eighth pick of the draft. It may be shocking to hear a running back go in the top of the first round, and for good reason. The value of running backs has crashed which is why a lot of people will be scratching their heads.

In terms of the on the field product, this is a super fun pick. He’s a fantastic football player that fits the offense well. The Falcons have shown that that’s what they care about these days going back to the Kyle Pitts pick.

He’ll wreak havoc in the division for a while to come, but the value is just awful. They also already had solid running backs on the roster before this. Tyler Allgeier ran for 1,000 yards as a rookie last season.

Grade: C

More 2023 NFL draft!

