The 2023 NFL draft GPAs for all 32 teams

Draft grades tend to be all over the place in the wake of the NFL draft. Different evaluators look for different things in a draft class to evaluate and grade, and those divergent viewpoints make for crazy fluctuations sometimes.

That’s why a draft aggregate grade is an important tool. As he does every year, Rene Bugner calculated draft grade point averages for all 32 teams and their draft classes.

Bugner compiles the grades from 29 different evaluators and figures out the aggregate GPA from those 29 grades. Here’s what he came up with for GPAs in 2023, from top to bottom. How did your team fare?

🏈🧑🏻‍🎓 I´ve compiled 29 evaluations of the 2023 NFL draft and totaled the team grades.

Here is the spreadsheet. Sorted by GPA for all 32 teams.

I also sorted the 29 evaluations by GPA. From left (soft graders) to right (hard graders).

Thanks to all who give out grades every year! pic.twitter.com/lEvqCkViCT — René Bugner (@RNBWCV) May 25, 2023

Philadelphia Eagles - 4.12

Pittsburgh Steelers - 3.94

Indianapolis Colts - 3.77

Seattle Seahawks - 3.61

Arizona Cardinals - 3.41

New York Giants - 3.39

Houston Texans - 3.37

Chicago Bears - 3.38

Cincinnati Bengals - 3.22

Tennessee Titans - 3.17

Baltimore Ravens - 3.14

Buffalo Bills - 3.12

Carolina Panthers - 3.12

New England Patriots - 3.10

Green Bay Packers - 2.98

Las Vegas Raiders - 2.92

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 2.90

Cleveland Browns - 2.87

Los Angeles Rams - 2.78

Los Angeles Chargers - 2.74

Kansas City Chiefs - 2.68

New Orleans Saints - 2.68

Minnesota Vikings - 2.66

Detroit Lions - 2.54

New York Jets - 2.54

Jacksonville Jaguars - 2.47

Atlanta Falcons - 2.44

Denver Broncos - 2.42

Miami Dolphins - 2.38

Dallas Cowboys - 2.35

Washington Commanders - 2.22

San Francisco 49ers - 1.78

