2023 NFL draft: Giants make surprising pick in latest PFN mock

The 2023 NFL draft is a little over two months away and the mocks are in full swing.

For the New York Giants, who select 25th in the first round, many believe they could take either a wide receiver, inside linebacker, cornerback or interior offensive lineman (preferably a center).

But some are looking at their salary cap situation and projecting that they could use the pick to replace a star that they may not be able to sign

Like running back Saquon Barkley. Those doing the math can’t see how the Giants fit both Daniel Jones and Barkley under the cap this offseason. That means looking for an inexpensive replacement for Barkley

Joe Broback of Pro Football Network believes the Giants will not be able to retain Barkley and will replace him with a rookie in a ‘running back-by-committee’ system.

That player could be Texas’ Bijan Robinson.

With Saquon Barkley set to become a free agent, it makes sense that the Giants would look for cheaper options to replace him. If Robinson falls this far in the first round, there’s no reason to believe the Giants would let him slip past them. Robinson is an elite runner with above-average pass-catching abilities. He’s a special talent that makes tackles for loss turn into first downs with ease. His quick feet makes defenders look ridiculous in a phone booth. Robinson’s going to be a stud at the next level. It just depends on his destination.

Most Giants beat reporters and fans are acting as if Barkley’s return is imminent or a foregone conclusion. Another case of fans falling in love with the name on the back of the jersey rather than the logo on the side of the helmet.

In an ideal world, the Giants would be able to retain Barkley, whose annual cap hit would be at least $10-12 million. But the reality is, they may not be able to afford that and still be able to fill their many, many, many glaring roster needs.

Running back-by-committee is not a lark. Many teams are using that model, including the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, and the Buffalo Bills — the previous employer of Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll.

