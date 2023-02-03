2023 NFL draft: Giants select Zay Flowers in first Bucky Brooks mock

It’s NFL mock draft season for the fan bases of the 30 teams not playing in Super Bowl LVII next week.

The New York Giants are one of those teams. They currently have the 25th overall selection in the 2023 NFL draft this coming April and almost everyone to a man expects them to take an offensive weapon.

You can add NFL.com draft analyst Bucky Brooks to that list. He is mocking Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers to Big Blue at No. 25.

The Giants could open their checkbook and re-sign Daniel Jones after the quarterback played his best football in 2022,” writes Brooks. “Giving Danny Dimes a bona fide No. 1 wideout could help him take his game to another level in 2023.

Flowers is not particularly imposing physically at 5-foot-10 and 172 pounds but he was prolific at the collegiate level. He had 78 receptions for 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2022 while being named First-Team All-ACC and was a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award, handed out to the most outstanding college receiver.

The Giants’ wide receiver room is fairly empty at the moment. With Sterling Shepard still rehabbing from a knee injury and headed for free agency along with Darius Slayton, Richie James Jr., and Marcus Johnson, the Giants have just Isaiah Hodgins, Wan’Dale Robinson, Collin Johnson, and Kenny Golladay under contract for 2023.

Flowers would be a welcome addition to the group but he alone won’t turn the worm for the Giants’ passing game. They’ll need more.

