2023 NFL draft: Giants select Deonte Banks in Round 1
After trading up in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft, the New York Giants selected Maryland CB Deonte Banks at No. 24 overall.
In Charles McDonald’s penultimate 2023 NFL mock draft, quarterbacks go with the first four overall picks and Will Anderson Jr. becomes the steal of the first round.
Alabama was tied with Miami ahead of the 2023 NFL draft with first-round picks in 14 consecutive years.
An elite prospect, Carter entered the draft surrounded by concern due to his alleged connection to a fatal car crash.
Here's how to watch the NFL Draft in 2023 on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network for free and streaming TV like Fubo, Sling, YouTube, Hulu and more.
The betting odds on the second pick shifted in a major way right before the NFL draft.
Robinson is the first RB picked in the top 10 since 2018.
Speculation that Stroud's stock was falling proved unfounded.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as we finally start getting some answers to one of the most intriguing drafts ever.
Bijan Robinson is an easy first-round fantasy pick and the clear dynasty RB1. Andy Behrens takes a closer look at the talented rookie.
Gibbs was the second running back off the board.
The Cardinals reportedly hired the former Eagles defensive coordinator after an illegal phone call.
The second pick of the NFL draft has been a mystery.
Whenever there is a high level of uncertainty, it’s always good to have a few long-shot tickets at wide odds in your pocket.
Lamar Jackson's offseason included a lot of uncertainty.
