2023 NFL draft: Giants receive high grades for John Michael Schmitz pick

The New York Giants got their guy in Round 2 of the 2023 NFL draft on Friday night, selecting Minnesota center John Michael Schmitz.

Schmitz will come in and start at center immediately, providing an inside anchor for the offensive line. He has long-term All-Pro potential and could fill his role for the next decade.

Here is how experts from around the league graded the Giants’ selection of Schmitz:

The Sporting News: A+

What The Sporting News had to say:

The Giants were wise to recognize that fading Ben Bredeson needed to be replaced in front of Daniel Jones. Schmitz will be a long-term snapper and line leader for them as the draft’s best pure center.

Pro Football Focus: Elite

What Pro Football Focus had to say:

If the Giants had made this pick in the first round, nobody would have really batted an eye. He led all centers with a 92.3 PFF grade in 2022 and graded well both on zone and gap plays. He’s a big guy but can really move and was a four-year starter at Minnesota. Simply put, he is one of the best run blockers at the position to enter the draft in recent years.

Bleacher Report: A

What Bleacher Report had to say:

Michael Schmitz can be immediately inserted at center and provide a calming presence. His intelligence over the ball can’t be overlooked because his calls and recognition should help everyone on the offense.

CBS Sports: A

What CBS Sports had to say:

Instant starter at center. Large but nimble. Reach blocks galore on his film. Recovery ability is there too. Not dominant but simply blocks everything. Fills a major need.

The Athletic: A

What The Athletic had to say:

Big, thick and experienced, Schmitz (6-3 ½, 301) started 36 games over four seasons at center for the Gophers and guided one of college football’s most physical running games. Schmitz allowed just two sacks and three quarterback hits in the past three seasons. He was PFF’s highest-graded center, a first-team All-American and a finalist for the Rimington Trophy. Minnesota’s offense used the zone read and often relied on a combination of zone and sweep runs. Schmitz is both physical at the point of attack and can pull when needed. He fits perfectly into the Giants offense and could start right away at center.

Walter Football: A

What Walter Football had to say:

I’m shocked the Giants didn’t draft a receiver (in Round 2), given their huge need at the position. Then again, they also had a huge need at center, and John Michael Schmitz is someone who could have been drafted 15-20 picks earlier than this. I love the value and need fill.

Pro Football Network: A

What Pro Football Network had to say:

The Giants are crushing the 2023 NFL Draft thus far. New York had a massive need at the center position, and John Michael Schmitz makes a ton of sense for them. He possesses outstanding athleticism and an NFL-quality frame. Schmitz has fantastic hands, and although he lacks the kind of length that many teams covet, he does a fine job of not letting his anatomical length hurt him too much. As long as he keeps his lower half moving, Schmitz is a fantastic run blocker.

Touchdown Wire: A-

What Touchdown Wire had to say:

Center isn’t a sexy position, but if you don’t have a good one, it’ll show up on just about every play in your offense. Brian Daboll and his offensive coaches just put any worries to rest with the addition of Schmitz, who blocks with power and efficiency in the run game, and he allowed two sacks and just eight total pressures last season. Schmutz might have issues at times against stunts and games in the short term, but everything else checks out.

