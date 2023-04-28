2023 NFL draft: Giants receive high grades for Deonte Banks pick

The New York Giants traded up one spot in Round 1 of the 2023 NFL draft on Thursday night. With that pick (No. 24 overall), they selected Maryland cornerback Deonte Banks.

Banks fill both immediate and long-term needs for the Giants, who were dangerously thin at cornerback entering the draft in Kansas City.

Here is how experts from around the league graded the Giants’ selection of Banks:

Draft Wire: A

What Draft Wire had to say:

The Giants made a quick trade to go up one spot and draft perhaps the most athletic cornerback in the entire draft. Maryland’s Deonte Banks is a freakish athlete who excels in man coverage and shows an impressive nose for the football. This was a huge get for the Giants and should be a day-one starter.

Touchdown Wire: A

What Touchdown Wire had to say:

The Giants moved up one pick with the Jaguars to get Banks, and if you understand how defensive coordinator Wink Martindale likes to deploy his players, it makes all the sense in the world. You won’t play too many reps for Martindale if you’re not comfortable with aggressive press coverage, and Banks is absolutely the best press-man cornerback in this class. He’s a bit more undefined in off-coverage, but he has the traits to develop that over time.

Chad Reuter, NFL Network: B+

What Chad Reuter had to say:

The Giants traded two Day 3 picks to move up from No. 25 to No. 24 to select Banks, a nice size/speed combination prospect who looked fluid during workouts at the NFL Scouting Combine. He’ll likely line up outside as a rookie to bolster that group. Going with a corner here made sense, since the Giants missed out on the top receivers. The question is, will Banks be significantly better than the as-yet-undrafted Joey Porter Jr., who would have been available at the Giants’ original draft slot even if someone jumped up to No. 24 to grab Banks?

Pro Football Focus: Very good

What Pro Football Focus had to say:

The third-best cornerback on the PFF big board, Banks can fly and clocked a 4.35-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine in Indianapolis. An elite athlete, he has proven that he can mirror wide receivers in college and has the size teams look for at the position. He produced a 72.0 PFF grade in his final season at Maryland, the best of his college career.

Bleacher Report: B

What Bleacher Report had to say:

On the field, Banks is a feisty press-man cover corner who can mirror wide receivers from their release throughout their entire routes. However, he needs to do a better job with his overall recognition in all phases. The New York Giants wanted their guy and made sure to get him by trading up one pick and surrendering fifth- and seventh-round picks to address a premium position. Banks can immediately step in as a starting outside corner opposite Adoree’ Jackson.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: B+

What Pete Prisco had to say:

He’s an impressive man-cover player who will fit in perfectly with Wink Martindale’s defense. Banks is a cocky player who played his best against good players. I like this pick.

The Athletic: B

What The Athletic had to say:

Muscular, fast, physical and smooth, Banks soared up draft boards after an under-the-radar but effective career at Maryland. Banks has 21 starts spread over four seasons but has only 10 over the past two years combined. He recorded one interception last year and defended nine passes with 38 tackles. According to PFF, Banks gave up 26 catches on 60 targets for 258 yards and four touchdowns. But his measurables and combine results are top-shelf, as is his potential. Banks (6-0 1/8, 197) ran the 40 in 4.35 seconds, his 10-yard split was 1.45 seconds, and his 42-inch vertical led all cornerbacks. He’s physical and energetic. Chances are that more people would have heard about him had he not missed all but two games following shoulder surgery in 2021.

The Sporting News: A

What The Sporting News had to say:

The Giants addressed a key defensive need for improved outside coverage by landing Banks, who got more attention for his size and fluid ballhawking skills later in the draft process to be a worthy first-rounder. Banks made great sense in a small trade up after the viable wide receiver options for them were gone.

Sports Illustrated: B+

What Sports Illustrated had to say:

The Giants filled a need in the secondary with the addition of Banks, who could develop into a quality outside cornerback because of his size and speed. But Banks doesn’t play fast enough at times because of subpar instincts and only had two career interceptions in college. With time, Banks could form a solid duo with Adoree’ Jackson.

Yahoo! Sports: A-

What Yahoo! Sports had to say:

Banks is the perfect type of cornerback for Wink Martindale’s scheme. He can strap up in man coverage, which is essential for the blitz-happy defensive coordinator. Banks isn’t a perfect fit for every team, but he certainly is for this one.

The Ringer: A-

What The Ringer had to say:

Banks is a great fit for the cornerback-needy Giants, who ranked 22nd in pass-defense DVOA in 2022. The former Maryland star is a twitchy athlete with good size who plays with anticipation in coverage. I’m not enamored of the fact that New York had to give up two picks (no. 160 and no. 240) to move up one spot to make this pick, but both are late-rounders, so I won’t ding them too much.

Pro Football Network: B+

What Pro Football Network had to say:

Sometimes, things just make sense. After the run on wide receivers, it made sense for the Giants to shift their focus to the guys that cover them. Wink Martindale’s defense needs CBs who can line up in press and be reactive athletes in man coverage. That is exactly what Deonte Banks brings to the New York Giants’ defense. But that’s not all he brings. Banks is an absolute dog against the run. He’s more than willing to fill a gap and take on a pulling lineman, and he loves smacking receivers in the mouth. There’s even video evidence of him pressing a receiver into the backfield. Banks must improve his consistency in the way he processes information in zone coverage, and he needs to stay healthy as well. But he is a great fit in New York.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire