2023 NFL draft: Giants projected to receive 2 compensatory picks

There seems to be some confusion regarding the amount of draft picks the New York Giants will have in the upcoming NFL draft.

Many draft prognostication sites around the internet are listing the Giants with 10 or 11 selections but according to general manager Joe Schoen, who spoke to the media on Monday, the team currently has nine.

The Giants could — repeat, could — be awarded a compensatory pick or two next month by the league.

Per Over the Cap’s Cancellation Chart, Big Blue is currently in line for two compensatory picks — one in Round 6 and one in Round 7. That would give them 11 selections in total.

Over The Cap is projecting the Giants will be awarded a sixth-round pick for losing linebacker Lorenzo Carter to Atlanta in free agency and another for losing defensive back Keion Crossen to Miami.

That is not official, however. That is an estimate provided by a third-party prognosticator who is not affiliated with the NFL. To be fair, though, OTC has been a reliable source in the past.

So, how many picks do the Giants have right now? Nine, as Schoen said.

They hold the 25th overall pick in Round 1 and then have their own selections in Rounds 2, 3, 4, and 5.

They have an additional selection in Round 3 from Kansas City as a result of the Kadarius Toney trade. It is not the Chiefs’ regular pick, however. It is a compensatory pick at the end of the round the Chiefs were awarded when the Chicago Bears hired Ryan Poles — Kansas City’s director of player personnel — away to be their general manager.

The Giants do not have their sixth-round pick in this draft. They traded that to Houston in August of 2021 for Crossen. That, ironically, can turn into that seventh-rounder OTC is projecting.

The Giants do, however, have Kansas City’s sixth-round pick as completion of the Toney trade.

In Round 7, the Giants have two selections, their own and the one they got from Baltimore in the Ben Bredeson trade in the summer of 2021.

So, the Giants have one pick in each of the first, second, fourth, fifth, and sixth rounds and two in each of the third and seventh rounds.

