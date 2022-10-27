2023 NFL draft: Giants have nine picks after Kadarius Toney trade

The New York Giants traded former first-round pick Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday for a compensatory third-round pick and a sixth-round selection in the 2023 NFL draft.

The trade currently gives the Giants nine picks in next year’s draft.

Before the trade, Big Blue had all of their picks in the first five rounds and two in the seventh. They traded their sixth-round pick to Houston for defensive back Keion Crossen, who left via free agency this past offseason.

So, the new order has them making one pick in each of the first, second, fourth, fifth and sixth rounds and two selections in the third and seventh rounds.

Here’s an easier breakdown:

1st

2nd

3rd

3rd (compensatory, Chiefs)

4th

5th

6th (Chiefs)

7th

7th (Baltimore Ravens)

The Giants could also receive some compensatory picks from the league next season as well. They lost Evan Engram, Austin Johnson and Lorenzo Carter in free agency and could be in line to get another fifth- and seventh-rounder.

