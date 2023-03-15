2023 NFL draft: Giants full slate of picks after Darren Waller trade

The free agency frenzy has already seen a plethora of changes in the NFL, and the New York Giants are no exception.

With signings, trades, releases, and acquisitions, the Giants’ 2023 draft selections have changed. After trading a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for tight end Darren Waller, the Giants’ updated draft slate is as follows:

Round 1, Pick 25

Round 2, Pick 57

Round 3, Pick 89

Round 4, Pick 128

Round 5, Pick 160

Round 5, Pick 172

Round 6, Pick 209 (via Chiefs)

Round 7, Pick 240 (via Ravens)

Round 7, Pick 243

Round 7, Pick 254

Waller is a great option at tight end for the Giants, a position they have struggled to effectively fill in recent years. His production was down the last two seasons, but the hope is that he will click with Daniel Jones and provide another offensive weapon to take some pressure off of Saquon Barkley.

The Giants now have 10 picks in the 2023 NFL draft. They’ve already filled some needs with free agency and can use the draft to pad their depth and address other problematic areas.

