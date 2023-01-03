2023 NFL draft: Giants currently slated to select 23rd overall

On Sunday, the New York Giants had their best performance of the season and punched their ticket to the playoffs with a 38-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

With the Giants now in the playoffs and locked in as the sixth seed in the NFC, Big Blue remains slated to pick 23rd overall in the 2023 NFL draft, according to Tankathon.

It’s the same spot they’ve been slated to pick for several weeks.

The Giants can only jump the Baltimore Ravens and/or the Los Angeles Chargers if Week 18 shakes out the right way. Of course, the Giants’ draft position could also change pending the results of the playoffs and how far they go.

Going into the season, many expected the Giants to have another top-10 pick and be on the hunt for a quarterback. However, Daniel Jones has silenced his critics and has done more than enough to warrant a new contract.

Instead of quarterback, Tankathon’s mock draft has Big Blue selecting Trenton Simpson, a linebacker out of Clemson.

It should also be noted that the Miami Dolphins are slated to pick ahead of the Giants and since they have forfeited their 2023 first-round pick, the Giants would only have 21 players off the board when they are on the clock.

Related

Colts' Jeff Saturday: Kayvon Thibodeaux 'trash' for snow angel celebration Daniel Jones draws 'MVP' chants from fans, praise from teammates Giants not satisfied with playoff berth, want to win championship

List

Giants report card: How we graded Big Blue in Week 17 win

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire