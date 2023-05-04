2023 NFL draft: Giants announce rookie jersey numbers

Dan Benton

The New York Giants will hold their rookie minicamp on Friday and Saturday, which means jersey numbers are in the process of being handed out.

The team’s seven-player draft class was the first up and had their new numbers revealed on Thursday.

Note: All jersey numbers are subject to change and may not be finalized. Please keep that in mind before rushing out to buy jerseys.

CB Deonte Banks: No. 36

OL John Michael Schmitz: No. 61

WR Jalin Hyatt: No. 84

RB Eric Gray: No. 20

CB Tre Hawkins III: No. 37

DT Jordon Riley: No. 95

DB Gervarrius Owens: No. 31

