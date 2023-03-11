2023 NFL draft: Giants’ 11 picks officially set

Earlier this week, the NFL awarded compensatory picks for the 2023 NFL draft and as anticipated, the New York Giants received two.

As a net result of losing linebacker Lorenzo Carter, tight end Evan Engram, defensive back Keion Crossen and defensive lineman Austin Johnson and gaining guard Mark Glowinski and quarterback Tyrod Taylor, the Giants were awarded a fifth-round pick and a seventh-round pick.

In total, general manager Joe Schoen will head into April’s draft with 11 picks. And after the league announced the official draft order, we now know for certain where each of those picks will come.

The Giants’ full draft order can be found below:

Round 1, Pick 25

Round 2, Pick 57

Round 3, Pick 89

Round 3, Pick 100 (via Chiefs)

Round 4, Pick 128

Round 5, Pick 160

Round 5, Pick 172

Round 6, Pick 209 (via Chiefs)

Round 7, Pick 240 (via Ravens)

Round 7, Pick 243

Round 7, Pick 254

The Giants fell just shy of landing the Mr. Irrelevant pick, which will instead go to the Houston Texans at No. 259 overall.

With so many roster holes to fill, it stands to reason that Schoen would use all of his 11 picks. However, do not rule out a package deal where he trades up if one of the team’s targets begins sliding.

