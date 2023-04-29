2023 NFL draft: Full updated order of picks from Rounds 4-7

The 2023 NFL draft has reached its final stage and only one day remains for teams around the league to pick from the top talent college football has to offer.

The Seattle Seahawks added another pick yesterday, dealing their No. 83 overall selection to the Denver Broncos for the No. 108 overall pick this year plus a third-round pick in 2024.

That gives Seattle six selections going into Day 3, including two in the fourth round, two in the fifth and one each in the sixth and seventh rounds. Here is the complete updated order of picks, spanning Rounds 4-7.

Round 4

103. Chicago Bears

104. Houston Texans

105. Houston Texans from Arizona Cardinals

106. Indianapolis Colts

107. New England Patriots from Los Angeles Rams

108. Seattle Seahawks from Denver Broncos

109. Las Vegas Raiders

110. Indianapolis Colts from Atlanta Falcons from Tennessee Titans

111. Cleveland Browns

112. New York Jets

113. Atlanta Falcons

114. Carolina Panthers

115. New Orleans Saints

116. Green Bay Packers

117. New England Patriots

118. Washington Commanders

119. Minnesota Vikings from Detroit Lions

120. New England Patriots from Pittsburgh Steelers

121. Jacksonville Jaguars from Tampa Bay Buccaneers

122. Arizona Cardinals from Detroit Lions from Kansas City Chiefs from Miami Dolphins

123. Seattle Seahawks

124. Baltimore Ravens

125. Los Angeles Chargers

126. Cleveland Browns from Minnesota Vikings

127. Jacksonville Jaguars

128. Los Angeles Rams from New York Giants

129. Dallas Cowboys

130. Jacksonville Jaguars from Buffalo Bills

131. Cincinnati Bengals

132. Pittsburgh Steelers from Carolina Panthers from San Francisco 49ers

133. Chicago Bears from Philadelphia Eagles

134. Kansas City Chiefs

135. New England Patriots *

Round 5

136. Jacksonville Jaguars from Chicago Bears

Round 5 Pick 2 – Choice Forfeited (Houston Texans)

137. Buffalo Bills from Arizona Cardinals

138. Indianapolis Colts

139. Arizona Cardinals from Detroit Lions from Denver Broncos

140. Cleveland Browns from Los Angeles Rams

141. Indianapolis Colts from Las Vegas Raiders

142. Cleveland Browns

143. New York Jets

144. Las Vegas Raiders from Atlanta Falcons

145. Carolina Panthers

146. New Orleans Saints

147. Tennessee Titans

148. Chicago Bears from New England Patriots from Baltimore Ravens

149. Green Bay Packers

150. Washington Commanders

151. Seattle Seahawks from Pittsburgh Steelers

152. Detroit Lions

153. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

154. Seattle Seahawks

155. San Francisco 49ers from Miami Dolphins

156. Los Angeles Chargers

157. Baltimore Ravens

158. Minnesota Vikings

159. Green Bay Packers from Detroit Lions from Atlanta Falcons from Jacksonville Jaguars

160. Jacksonville Jaguars from New York Giants

161. Los Angeles Rams from Houston Texans from Dallas Cowboys

162. Indianapolis Colts from Buffalo Bills

163. Cincinnati Bengals

164. Minnesota Vikings from San Francisco 49ers

165. New Orleans Saints from Philadelphia Eagles

166. Kansas City Chiefs

167. Los Angeles Rams *

168. Arizona Cardinals *

169. Dallas Cowboys *

170. New York Jets from Green Bay Packers *

171. Los Angeles Rams *

172. New York Giants *

173. San Francisco 49ers *

174. Las Vegas Raiders *

175. Tampa Bay Buccaneers *

176. Indianapolis Colts from Dallas Cowboys *

177. Los Angeles Rams *

Round 6

178. Kansas City Chiefs from Chicago Bears from Miami Dolphins

179. Green Bay Packers from Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Houston Texans

180. Arizona Cardinals

181. Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Indianapolis Colts

182. Los Angeles Rams

183. Denver Broncos from Detroit Lions

184. New England Patriots from Las Vegas Raiders

185. Jacksonville Jaguars from New York Jets

186. Tennessee Titans from Atlanta Falcons

187. New England Patriots from Carolina Panthers

188. Philadelphia Eagles from Houston Texans from New Orleans Saints

189. Los Angeles Rams from Tennessee Titans

190. Cleveland Browns

191. Houston Texans from Los Angeles Rams from Green Bay Packers

192. New England Patriots

193. Washington Commanders

194. Kansas City Chiefs from Detroit Lions

195. Denver Broncos from Pittsburgh Steelers

196. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

197. Miami Dolphins

198. Seattle Seahawks

199. Baltimore Ravens

200. Los Angeles Chargers

201. Houston Texans from Minnesota Vikings

202. Jacksonville Jaguars

203. Houston Texans from New York Giants

204. Las Vegas Raiders from Dallas Cowboys

205. Buffalo Bills

206. Cincinnati Bengals

207. Green Bay Packers from New York Jets via San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans

208. Jacksonville Jaguars from Philadelphia Eagles

209. New York Giants from Kansas City Chiefs

210. New England Patriots *

211. Minnesota Vikings *

212. Dallas Cowboys *

213. Arizona Cardinals *

214. Las Vegas Raiders *

215. Washington Commanders *

216. San Francisco 49ers *

217. Cincinnati Bengals from Kansas City Chiefs *

Round 7

218. Chicago Bears

219. Philadelphia Eagles from Houston Texans from Minnesota Vikings

220. Las Vegas Raiders from Arizona Cardinals

221. Indianapolis Colts

222. Minnesota Vikings from San Francisco 49ers from Denver Broncos

223. Los Angeles Rams

224. Atlanta Falcons from Las Vegas Raiders

225. Atlanta Falcons

226. Jacksonville Jaguars from Carolina Panthers

227. New Orleans Saints

228. Tennessee Titans

229. Cleveland Browns

230. Philadelphia Eagles from Houston Texans from Tampa Bay Buccaneers from New York Jets

231. Las Vegas Raiders from New England Patriots

232. Green Bay Packers

233. Washington Commanders

234. Los Angeles Rams from Pittsburgh Steelers

235. Green Bay Packers from Detroit Lions from Los Angeles Rams

236. Indianapolis Colts from Tampa Bay Buccaneers

237. Seattle Seahawks

238. Miami Dolphins

239. Los Angeles Chargers

240. Jacksonville Jaguars from New York Giants from Baltimore Ravens

241. Pittsburgh Steelers from Minnesota Vikings from Denver Broncos

242. Green Bay Packers from Jacksonville Jaguars

243. New York Giants

244. Dallas Cowboys

245. New England Patriots from Atlanta Falcons from Buffalo Bills

246. Cincinnati Bengals

247. San Francisco 49ers

248. Philadelphia Eagles

249. Detroit Lions from Kansas City Chiefs

250. Kansas City Chiefs *

251. Pittsburgh Steelers from Los Angeles Rams *

252. Tampa Bay Buccaneers *

253. San Francisco 49ers *

254. New York Giants *

255. San Francisco 49ers *

256. Green Bay Packers *

257. New Orleans Saints *

258. Chicago Bears *

259. Houston Texans *

*comp pick

