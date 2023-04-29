2023 NFL draft: Full updated order of picks from Rounds 4-7
The 2023 NFL draft has reached its final stage and only one day remains for teams around the league to pick from the top talent college football has to offer.
The Seattle Seahawks added another pick yesterday, dealing their No. 83 overall selection to the Denver Broncos for the No. 108 overall pick this year plus a third-round pick in 2024.
That gives Seattle six selections going into Day 3, including two in the fourth round, two in the fifth and one each in the sixth and seventh rounds. Here is the complete updated order of picks, spanning Rounds 4-7.
Round 4
103. Chicago Bears
104. Houston Texans
105. Houston Texans from Arizona Cardinals
106. Indianapolis Colts
107. New England Patriots from Los Angeles Rams
108. Seattle Seahawks from Denver Broncos
109. Las Vegas Raiders
110. Indianapolis Colts from Atlanta Falcons from Tennessee Titans
111. Cleveland Browns
112. New York Jets
113. Atlanta Falcons
114. Carolina Panthers
115. New Orleans Saints
116. Green Bay Packers
117. New England Patriots
118. Washington Commanders
119. Minnesota Vikings from Detroit Lions
120. New England Patriots from Pittsburgh Steelers
121. Jacksonville Jaguars from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
122. Arizona Cardinals from Detroit Lions from Kansas City Chiefs from Miami Dolphins
123. Seattle Seahawks
124. Baltimore Ravens
125. Los Angeles Chargers
126. Cleveland Browns from Minnesota Vikings
127. Jacksonville Jaguars
128. Los Angeles Rams from New York Giants
129. Dallas Cowboys
130. Jacksonville Jaguars from Buffalo Bills
131. Cincinnati Bengals
132. Pittsburgh Steelers from Carolina Panthers from San Francisco 49ers
133. Chicago Bears from Philadelphia Eagles
134. Kansas City Chiefs
135. New England Patriots *
Round 5
136. Jacksonville Jaguars from Chicago Bears
Round 5 Pick 2 – Choice Forfeited (Houston Texans)
137. Buffalo Bills from Arizona Cardinals
138. Indianapolis Colts
139. Arizona Cardinals from Detroit Lions from Denver Broncos
140. Cleveland Browns from Los Angeles Rams
141. Indianapolis Colts from Las Vegas Raiders
142. Cleveland Browns
143. New York Jets
144. Las Vegas Raiders from Atlanta Falcons
145. Carolina Panthers
146. New Orleans Saints
147. Tennessee Titans
148. Chicago Bears from New England Patriots from Baltimore Ravens
149. Green Bay Packers
150. Washington Commanders
151. Seattle Seahawks from Pittsburgh Steelers
152. Detroit Lions
153. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
154. Seattle Seahawks
155. San Francisco 49ers from Miami Dolphins
156. Los Angeles Chargers
157. Baltimore Ravens
158. Minnesota Vikings
159. Green Bay Packers from Detroit Lions from Atlanta Falcons from Jacksonville Jaguars
160. Jacksonville Jaguars from New York Giants
161. Los Angeles Rams from Houston Texans from Dallas Cowboys
162. Indianapolis Colts from Buffalo Bills
163. Cincinnati Bengals
164. Minnesota Vikings from San Francisco 49ers
165. New Orleans Saints from Philadelphia Eagles
166. Kansas City Chiefs
167. Los Angeles Rams *
168. Arizona Cardinals *
169. Dallas Cowboys *
170. New York Jets from Green Bay Packers *
171. Los Angeles Rams *
172. New York Giants *
173. San Francisco 49ers *
174. Las Vegas Raiders *
175. Tampa Bay Buccaneers *
176. Indianapolis Colts from Dallas Cowboys *
177. Los Angeles Rams *
Round 6
178. Kansas City Chiefs from Chicago Bears from Miami Dolphins
179. Green Bay Packers from Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Houston Texans
180. Arizona Cardinals
181. Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Indianapolis Colts
182. Los Angeles Rams
183. Denver Broncos from Detroit Lions
184. New England Patriots from Las Vegas Raiders
185. Jacksonville Jaguars from New York Jets
186. Tennessee Titans from Atlanta Falcons
187. New England Patriots from Carolina Panthers
188. Philadelphia Eagles from Houston Texans from New Orleans Saints
189. Los Angeles Rams from Tennessee Titans
190. Cleveland Browns
191. Houston Texans from Los Angeles Rams from Green Bay Packers
192. New England Patriots
193. Washington Commanders
194. Kansas City Chiefs from Detroit Lions
195. Denver Broncos from Pittsburgh Steelers
196. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
197. Miami Dolphins
198. Seattle Seahawks
199. Baltimore Ravens
200. Los Angeles Chargers
201. Houston Texans from Minnesota Vikings
202. Jacksonville Jaguars
203. Houston Texans from New York Giants
204. Las Vegas Raiders from Dallas Cowboys
205. Buffalo Bills
206. Cincinnati Bengals
207. Green Bay Packers from New York Jets via San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans
208. Jacksonville Jaguars from Philadelphia Eagles
209. New York Giants from Kansas City Chiefs
210. New England Patriots *
211. Minnesota Vikings *
212. Dallas Cowboys *
213. Arizona Cardinals *
214. Las Vegas Raiders *
215. Washington Commanders *
216. San Francisco 49ers *
217. Cincinnati Bengals from Kansas City Chiefs *
Round 7
218. Chicago Bears
219. Philadelphia Eagles from Houston Texans from Minnesota Vikings
220. Las Vegas Raiders from Arizona Cardinals
221. Indianapolis Colts
222. Minnesota Vikings from San Francisco 49ers from Denver Broncos
223. Los Angeles Rams
224. Atlanta Falcons from Las Vegas Raiders
225. Atlanta Falcons
226. Jacksonville Jaguars from Carolina Panthers
227. New Orleans Saints
228. Tennessee Titans
229. Cleveland Browns
230. Philadelphia Eagles from Houston Texans from Tampa Bay Buccaneers from New York Jets
231. Las Vegas Raiders from New England Patriots
232. Green Bay Packers
233. Washington Commanders
234. Los Angeles Rams from Pittsburgh Steelers
235. Green Bay Packers from Detroit Lions from Los Angeles Rams
236. Indianapolis Colts from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
237. Seattle Seahawks
238. Miami Dolphins
239. Los Angeles Chargers
240. Jacksonville Jaguars from New York Giants from Baltimore Ravens
241. Pittsburgh Steelers from Minnesota Vikings from Denver Broncos
242. Green Bay Packers from Jacksonville Jaguars
243. New York Giants
244. Dallas Cowboys
245. New England Patriots from Atlanta Falcons from Buffalo Bills
246. Cincinnati Bengals
247. San Francisco 49ers
248. Philadelphia Eagles
249. Detroit Lions from Kansas City Chiefs
250. Kansas City Chiefs *
251. Pittsburgh Steelers from Los Angeles Rams *
252. Tampa Bay Buccaneers *
253. San Francisco 49ers *
254. New York Giants *
255. San Francisco 49ers *
256. Green Bay Packers *
257. New Orleans Saints *
258. Chicago Bears *
259. Houston Texans *
*comp pick