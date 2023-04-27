2023 NFL draft: Full Round 1 pick order
The 2023 NFL draft is finally upon us and in just a few short hours, the festivities will begin.
The New York Giants enter the draft in Kansas City with 10 total picks, including three in the top 100. Their first comes at No. 25 overall. However, expect general manager Joe Schoen to do a little wheeling and dealing.
Here’s a quick look at the full pick order in Round 1 ahead of Thursday night:
Carolina Panthers (via CHI)
Seattle Seahawks (via DEN)
Detroit Lions (via LAR)
Chicago Bears (via CAR)
Philadelphia Eagles (via NO)
Houston Texans (via CLE)
Green Bay Packers (via NYJ)
New York Jets (via GB)
Detroit Lions
Seattle Seahawks
New York Giants
New Orleans Saints (via SF)
Philadelphia Eagles
