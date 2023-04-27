2023 NFL draft: Full Round 1 pick order

Dan Benton
·1 min read

The 2023 NFL draft is finally upon us and in just a few short hours, the festivities will begin.

The New York Giants enter the draft in Kansas City with 10 total picks, including three in the top 100. Their first comes at No. 25 overall. However, expect general manager Joe Schoen to do a little wheeling and dealing.

Here’s a quick look at the full pick order in Round 1 ahead of Thursday night:

  1. Carolina Panthers (via CHI)

  2. Houston Texans

  3. Arizona Cardinals

  4. Indianapolis Colts

  5. Seattle Seahawks (via DEN)

  6. Detroit Lions (via LAR)

  7. Las Vegas Raiders

  8. Atlanta Falcons

  9. Chicago Bears (via CAR)

  10. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO)

  11. Tennessee Titans

  12. Houston Texans (via CLE)

  13. Green Bay Packers (via NYJ)

  14. New England Patriots

  15. New York Jets (via GB)

  16. Washington Commanders

  17. Pittsburgh Steelers

  18. Detroit Lions

  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  20. Seattle Seahawks

  21. Los Angeles Chargers

  22. Baltimore Ravens

  23. Minnesota Vikings

  24. Jacksonville Jaguars

  25. New York Giants

  26. Dallas Cowboys

  27. Buffalo Bills

  28. Cincinnati Bengals

  29. New Orleans Saints (via SF)

  30. Philadelphia Eagles

  31. Kansas City Chiefs

