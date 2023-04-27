2023 NFL draft: Full Round 1 pick order

The day is finally here as the Indianapolis Colts will quickly be on the clock following the start of the 2023 NFL draft Thursday night in Kansas City.

The Colts have nine selections overall in the draft, six of which come on Day 3. And there’s a likely chance general manager Chris Ballard will trade back at some point to add more picks.

Here’s a quick look at the full pick order in Round 1 ahead of Thursday night:

  1. Carolina Panthers (via CHI)

  2. Houston Texans

  3. Arizona Cardinals

  4. Indianapolis Colts

  5. Seattle Seahawks (via DEN)

  6. Detroit Lions (via LAR)

  7. Las Vegas Raiders

  8. Atlanta Falcons

  9. Chicago Bears (via CAR)

  10. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO)

  11. Tennessee Titans

  12. Houston Texans (via CLE)

  13. Green Bay Packers (via NYJ)

  14. New England Patriots

  15. New York Jets (via GB)

  16. Washington Commanders

  17. Pittsburgh Steelers

  18. Detroit Lions

  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  20. Seattle Seahawks

  21. Los Angeles Chargers

  22. Baltimore Ravens

  23. Minnesota Vikings

  24. Jacksonville Jaguars

  25. New York Giants

  26. Dallas Cowboys

  27. Buffalo Bills

  28. Cincinnati Bengals

  29. New Orleans Saints (via SF)

  30. Philadelphia Eagles

  31. Kansas City Chiefs

