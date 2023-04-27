2023 NFL draft: Full Round 1 pick order
The day is finally here as the Indianapolis Colts will quickly be on the clock following the start of the 2023 NFL draft Thursday night in Kansas City.
The Colts have nine selections overall in the draft, six of which come on Day 3. And there’s a likely chance general manager Chris Ballard will trade back at some point to add more picks.
Here’s a quick look at the full pick order in Round 1 ahead of Thursday night:
Carolina Panthers (via CHI)
Indianapolis Colts
Seattle Seahawks (via DEN)
Detroit Lions (via LAR)
Chicago Bears (via CAR)
Philadelphia Eagles (via NO)
Houston Texans (via CLE)
Green Bay Packers (via NYJ)
New York Jets (via GB)
Detroit Lions
Seattle Seahawks
New Orleans Saints (via SF)
Philadelphia Eagles
