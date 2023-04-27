2023 NFL draft: Full Round 1 pick order

The day is finally here as the Indianapolis Colts will quickly be on the clock following the start of the 2023 NFL draft Thursday night in Kansas City.

The Colts have nine selections overall in the draft, six of which come on Day 3. And there’s a likely chance general manager Chris Ballard will trade back at some point to add more picks.

Here’s a quick look at the full pick order in Round 1 ahead of Thursday night:

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire