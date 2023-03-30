2023 NFL draft: Full 7-round mock draft for the Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are an enigma. There is talent all over the field on both sides of the football but to the national media, they never seem to be talked about among the NFL elite. Dallas went 12-5 last season but finished second in the NFC East and the Eagles have established themselves as the class of the division.

In looking at the Cowboys team needs and putting this mock draft together, it has to be with a focus on the East first and the rest of the NFL second.

This mock draft was built to help Dallas get faster and more athletic on both sides of the football. This means spending on picks on a burner at wide receiver and their second-round pick on a cornerback who isn’t going to be run past.

Let us know what you think of this mock draft for the Cowboys.

First round - WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

Second round - CB DJ Turner, Michigan

Third round - RB Zach Evans, Mississippi

Fourth round - LB Mohamoud Diabate, Utah

Fifth round - EDGE Ali Gaye, LSU

Sixth round - DT Nesta Jade Silvera, Arizona State

Seventh round -OL Tashawn Manning, Kentucky

