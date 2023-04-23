2023 NFL draft: Full 7-round mock draft for the Panthers

The Carolina Panthers are working on a complete makeover over the franchise from top to bottom and for the 2023 NFL draft this means trading up to be sure they land their franchise quarterback. This is where we start with this seven-round mock draft, giving Carolina the guy they have been rumored to covet.

But going past that pick, the Panthers land one of the top all-around off-ball linebackers in the draft, a speedy receiver for that new cornerback and help as edge, cornerback and running back.

First round - QB Bryce Young, Alabama

Second round - LB Jack Campbell

Third round - EDGE Byron Young, Alabama

Fourth round - WR Tyler Scott, Cincinnati

Fourth round - CB Mekhi Garner, LSU

Fifth round - RB Tyjae Spears, Tulane

