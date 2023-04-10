2023 NFL draft: Full 7-round mock draft for the Chargers

When it comes to breaking down the NFL draft needs for teams, there is usually a need or two that really stands out. But as we dug through the roster of the Los Angeles Chargers, there really isn’t anything that stands out. So when we worked through this mock draft, it was more a case of just going for the best player available in each round to help add talent to an already talented roster.

We start this draft off with one of the top edge rushers in the entire draft in Nolan Smith. He’s been an excellent third pass rusher and eventual starter. In the second round we add another playmaker on offense to help out quarterback Justin Herbert and then it is on to adding talented depth along the offensive and defensive line as well as a developmental cornerback and sleeper running back.

First round - EDGE Nolan Smith, Georgia

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Second round - WR Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Third round - C Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin

Fourth round - DL Jaquelin Roy, LSU

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Fifth round - CB Cory Trice Jr., Purdue

Sixth round - DT Keondre Coburn, Texas

Seventh round - RB Travis Dye, USC

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

