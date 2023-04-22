2023 NFL draft: Full 7-round draft for the Colts

The 2023 NFL draft has a loaded quarterback class, which is great news for the Indianapolis Colts. This is a team that is built around star running back Jonathan Taylor but cannot sustain success without an effective passing game. So in this mock draft, we make sure the Colts land that quarterback, beef up the offensive line and get three excellent weapons at the skill-position players.

Defensively, the Colts double up on defensive backs, get an explosive edge player and a developmental defensive tackle at the end of the draft.

Let us know in the comments what you think of these picks for the Colts.

First round - QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

Second round - G O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida

Third round - CB Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU



Fourth round - WR Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

Fifth round - EDGE Isaiah McGuire, Missouri

Fifth round - CB Riley Moss, Iowa

Fifth round - QB Eric Gray, Oklahoma

Seventh round - WR Mitchell Tinsley, Penn State

Seventh round - DT Nesta Jade Silvera, Arizona State

