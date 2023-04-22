2023 NFL draft: Full 7-round draft for the Colts
The 2023 NFL draft has a loaded quarterback class, which is great news for the Indianapolis Colts. This is a team that is built around star running back Jonathan Taylor but cannot sustain success without an effective passing game. So in this mock draft, we make sure the Colts land that quarterback, beef up the offensive line and get three excellent weapons at the skill-position players.
Defensively, the Colts double up on defensive backs, get an explosive edge player and a developmental defensive tackle at the end of the draft.
Let us know in the comments what you think of these picks for the Colts.
First round - QB Anthony Richardson, Florida
Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
Second round - G O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Third round - CB Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU
Syndication Detroit Free Press
Fourth round - WR Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss
Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
Fifth round - EDGE Isaiah McGuire, Missouri
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Fifth round - CB Riley Moss, Iowa
Fifth round - QB Eric Gray, Oklahoma
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Seventh round - WR Mitchell Tinsley, Penn State
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Seventh round - DT Nesta Jade Silvera, Arizona State
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports