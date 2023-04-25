2023 NFL draft: Full 7-round mock draft for the Broncos
The Denver Broncos are in a tough spot without a first or second-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft. But just based on the picks the Broncos were able to get, it really illustrates just how deep this group is.
It might not seem like it but running back is definitely a need, especially if a top back slides to the third round. The Broncos were also able to get an edge who can rush the passer and defend the run as well as quality depth at offensive line, cornerback and even wide receiver.
Let us know in the comments what you think of these picks for the Broncos.
Third round - RB Zach Charbonnet, UCLA
(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Third round - EDGE Derick Hall, Aubusn
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Fourth round - CB Mekhi Garner, LSU
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Fifth round - OL Andrew Vorhees, USC
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Sixth round - WR Jadon Haselwood, Arkansas
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports