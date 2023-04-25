2023 NFL draft: Full 7-round mock draft for the Titans

The Tennessee Titans are a team built around running back Derrick Henry and his power-running game. But if the Titans want to take what is a wide-open AFC South, they need to hit big in the 2023 NFL draft. To do that, Tennessee must rebuild its offensive line and add talent at wide receiver. This seven-round mock draft accomplishes both and more.

The Titans also need an edge rusher and help in the secondary and get both in the middle rounds. This draft should give the Titans multiple starters and improve both sides of the football.

First round - OL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

Second round - WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

Third round - EDGE Byron Young, Alabama

Fifth round - CB Carrington Valentine, Kentucky

Sixth round - OL Nick Broeker, Ole Miss

Seventh round - TE Kemari Averett, Bethune-Cookman

