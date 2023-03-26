2023 NFL draft: Full 7-round mock draft for the Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers ushered in a new era at quarterback last season with Kenny Pickett at the helm. Now the Steelers will attempt to keep building around their young quarterback. Here is our full seven-round 2023 NFL mock draft for the Steelers.

Pittsburgh needs to build at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the football and this mock draft addresses that heavily. The team is also on the hunt for help in the defensive secondary and gets a quality starting safety and cornerback. The Steelers even land a nice developmental wide receiver on day three.

First round - S Brian Branch, Alabama

Second round - DT Mazi Smith, Michigan

Second round - OT Cody Mauch, North Dakota State

Third round - CB Julius Brents, Kansas State

Fourth round - EDGE Zach Harrison, Ohio State

Seventh round - WR Demario Douglas, Liberty

Seventh round - OT Connor Galvin, Baylor

