2023 NFL draft: Full 7-round mock draft for the Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers ushered in a new era at quarterback last season with Kenny Pickett at the helm. Now the Steelers will attempt to keep building around their young quarterback. Here is our full seven-round 2023 NFL mock draft for the Steelers.
Pittsburgh needs to build at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the football and this mock draft addresses that heavily. The team is also on the hunt for help in the defensive secondary and gets a quality starting safety and cornerback. The Steelers even land a nice developmental wide receiver on day three.
First round - S Brian Branch, Alabama
Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Second round - DT Mazi Smith, Michigan
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Second round - OT Cody Mauch, North Dakota State
Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
Third round - CB Julius Brents, Kansas State
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Fourth round - EDGE Zach Harrison, Ohio State
Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch
Seventh round - WR Demario Douglas, Liberty
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Seventh round - OT Connor Galvin, Baylor
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports