2023 NFL draft: Four Vols projected in first two rounds
The 2023 NFL draft will take place Thursday-Saturday in the plaza outside of Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.
Round 1 of the 2023 NFL draft will take place Thursday (8 p.m. EDT), rounds 2-3 will be held Friday (7 p.m. EDT), while rounds 4-7 are slated for Saturday (noon EDT).
Ahead of the 2023 NFL draft, Draft Wire released final first two-round draft projections. Four Vols are projected to be selected in the first two rounds: Quarterback Hendon Hooker, wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, wide receiver Cedric Tillman and offensive lineman Darnell Wright.
Below are projections for former Vols in Draft Wire’s final mock draft.
Darnell Wright
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Position: Offensive line
NFL mock draft projection: No. 19 overall by Tampa Bay
Games at Tennessee: 47
Starts at Tennessee: 42
Offensive snaps at Tennessee: 2,746
Hendon Hooker
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Position: Quarterback
NFL mock draft projection: No. 42 overall by Green Bay (from Cleveland through N.Y. Jets)
Passing yards at Tennessee: 6,080
Passing touchdowns at Tennessee: 58
Rushing yards at Tennessee: 1,046
Rushing touchdowns at Tennessee: 10
Jalin Hyatt
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Position: Wide receiver
NFL mock draft projection: No. 44 overall by Atlanta
Receptions at Tennessee: 108
Receiving yards at Tennessee: 1,769
Receiving touchdowns at Tennessee: 19
2023 NFL scouting combine: Jalin Hyatt by the numbers
Cedric Tillman
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Position: Wide receiver
NFL mock draft projection: No. 55 overall by Detroit (from Minnesota)
Receptions at Tennessee: 109
Receiving yards at Tennessee: 1,622
Receiving touchdowns at Tennessee: 17
2023 NFL scouting combine: Cedric Tillman by the numbers
