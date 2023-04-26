2023 NFL draft: Four Vols projected in first two rounds

The 2023 NFL draft will take place Thursday-Saturday in the plaza outside of Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.

Round 1 of the 2023 NFL draft will take place Thursday (8 p.m. EDT), rounds 2-3 will be held Friday (7 p.m. EDT), while rounds 4-7 are slated for Saturday (noon EDT).

Ahead of the 2023 NFL draft, Draft Wire released final first two-round draft projections. Four Vols are projected to be selected in the first two rounds: Quarterback Hendon Hooker, wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, wide receiver Cedric Tillman and offensive lineman Darnell Wright.

PHOTOS: A look at former Vols at the NFL draft through the years

Below are projections for former Vols in Draft Wire’s final mock draft.

Darnell Wright

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Position: Offensive line

NFL mock draft projection: No. 19 overall by Tampa Bay

Games at Tennessee: 47

Starts at Tennessee: 42

Offensive snaps at Tennessee: 2,746

2023 NFL scouting combine: Darnell Wright by the numbers

PHOTOS: Darnell Wright through the years

Hendon Hooker

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Position: Quarterback

NFL mock draft projection: No. 42 overall by Green Bay (from Cleveland through N.Y. Jets)

Passing yards at Tennessee: 6,080

Passing touchdowns at Tennessee: 58

Rushing yards at Tennessee: 1,046

Rushing touchdowns at Tennessee: 10

PHOTOS: Hendon Hooker through the years

Jalin Hyatt

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Position: Wide receiver

NFL mock draft projection: No. 44 overall by Atlanta

Receptions at Tennessee: 108

Receiving yards at Tennessee: 1,769

Receiving touchdowns at Tennessee: 19

2023 NFL scouting combine: Jalin Hyatt by the numbers

PHOTOS: Jalin Hyatt through the years

Cedric Tillman

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Position: Wide receiver

NFL mock draft projection: No. 55 overall by Detroit (from Minnesota)

Receptions at Tennessee: 109

Receiving yards at Tennessee: 1,622

Receiving touchdowns at Tennessee: 17

2023 NFL scouting combine: Cedric Tillman by the numbers

PHOTOS: Cedric Tillman through the years

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire