2023 NFL draft: Four 2nd-round wide receivers for the Steelers to consider

Historically speaking, when the Pittsburgh Steelers need a wide receiver, the second round of the NFL draft is where they get it. George Pickens, Chase Claypool, JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Washington are all receivers the Steelers took in the second round going back to just 2017. If the team follows suit this time around to replace Steven Sims Jr., here are four to consider.

Jalin Hyatt - Tennessee

Hyatt is ridiculously fast and when healthy one of the best deep threats in the entire draft. His timed speed this offseason doesn’t do him justice as he is effortless in his acceleration and ability to separate from defenders.

Zay Flowers - Boston College

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Cut from the same cloth as current Steelers receiver Dointae Johnson, Flowers uses quick feet and balance to run perfect routes and avoid the jam. Flowers has better deep speed and can play at the boundary or in the slot.

Josh Downs - North Carolina

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Downs the best most complete package among this group of four. His athleticism is off the charts but what sets him apart is just how polished his game is, especially his consistency in catching the football.

Cedric Tillman - Tennessee

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Cedric Tillman is the big target of this group and is a specialist and winning contested catches. His speed is underrated because he doesn’t use it as often as he should but it’s his strength that stands out.

